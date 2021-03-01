Golden Globes deliver usual mix of snubs and surprises

Andra Day was a surprise winner at the Golden Globes (Ian West/PA)

On a night when almost everything about the Golden Globes was different, the ceremony at least delivered the usual mix of snubs and surprises.

The 78th edition of the annual awards was largely virtual, without a red carpet and with hosts on separate coasts of the US.

Congratulations to @AndraDayMusic for taking home the award for Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama at the #GoldenGlobes!pic.twitter.com/0zZOZSEjHi — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) March 1, 2021

These were some of the biggest shocks:

Surprises

Andra Day

Not just one of the biggest surprises on the night but perhaps one of the biggest shocks we will see during this awards season.

Day won best drama actress for The United States Vs. Billie Holiday, seeing off A-list competition including British star Carey Mulligan for Promising Young Woman, Viola Davis for Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and Frances McDormand for Nomadland.

Mulligan had been many people’s pick before the ceremony.

Rosamund Pike

While one British actress was on the wrong end of an upset, another was celebrating a surprise win.

Pike’s victory for best actress in a musical or comedy film for I Care A Lot came as a shock to many.

Maria Bakalova, the breakout star of Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, was heavily fancied before the ceremony.

Jodie Foster

Jodie Foster wins the award for Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture at the #GoldenGlobes. pic.twitter.com/UZlX7q7lu3 — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) March 1, 2021

Foster appeared as surprised as anyone to hear her name called for best supporting actress in a motion picture.

The star was recognised for her role in The Mauritanian.

Ahead of the show, Mank’s Amanda Seyfried had been widely tipped to win the award.

Snubs

Mank

Rosamund Pikeâs gorgeous gown is almost as big as her charm! We interviewed her after her #GoldenGlobes win for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy! pic.twitter.com/7ZUZYcK1cU — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) March 1, 2021

David Fincher’s love letter to a bygone age of Hollywood led the way in nominations before the show, with six, but still left empty-handed.

It was overlooked in the acting categories, for best drama film, screenplay, score and director.

Promising Young Woman

Emerald Fennell’s acclaimed directorial debut entered the night with four nods but also left empty-handed.

Fennell was overlooked in the writing and directing categories, while Mulligan lost and the film missed out to Nomadland for best drama.

Ozark

The Netflix drama did not pick up a single award in the TV categories.

It had scored four nominations.

PA Media