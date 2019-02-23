Glenn Close walks Independent Spirit Awards blue carpet with her dog

Glenn Close was accompanied by her dog as she walked the blue carpet at the Film Independent Spirit Awards.

The ceremony – taking place on the eve of the Oscars in Santa Monica – celebrates the best of independent film each year.

Up for best picture this year are Eighth Grade, First Reformed, If Beale Street Could Talk, Leave No Trace and You Were Never Really Here.

Close, the Oscar-nominated star of The Wife, 71, also earned a nod at the independent film awards for the same role.

Glenn Close opted for a metallic suit for the ceremony (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

She arrived at the event accompanied by her Havanese dog Pip.

Close wore a two-piece metallic suit for the occasion while Pip stood beside her.

Her fellow Oscar nominee Regina King was also in attendance.

King is up for best supporting actress for her role in Barry Jenkins’s If Beale Street Could Talk, and she wore a deep maroon dress on the blue carpet.

The dress had a low neckline and the look was completed with gold stilettos.

Regina King turned heads in a thigh-skimming maroon dress (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

King’s If Beale Street Could Talk co-star Kiki Layne wore all white for the awards show.

Her floor-length gown was teamed with gold earrings and bracelets.

If Beale Street Could Talk star Kiki Layne was also among the attendees (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Yalitza Aparicio is making her awards season debut after shooting to fame following her turn in critical darling Roma.

The Mexican actress stood out in a red dress with matching heels.

Roma actress Yalitza Aparicio was all smiles on the blue carpet (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Regina Hall has earned critical attention for her turn in comedy film Support The Girls.

She wore a floor-length white dress with see-through detail for the Spirit Awards, where she was nominated for best female lead.

Regina Hall arrives at the 34th Film Independent Spirit Awards (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Chloe Grace Moretz – picking up an award for her work on horror film Suspiria – stuck to the theme of the film in an all-black ensemble.

Her dress, complete with pleated sleeves and plunging neckline, was teamed with black heels.

Chloe Grace Moretz wore all black on the blue carpet (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

And The Wrestler actress Marisa Tomei wore a graphic top with a sparkling jacket and dress.

Marisa Tomei was hard to miss on the blue carpet (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Press Association