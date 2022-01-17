Glen Hansard back in front of the camera again for new Hollywood blockbuster Cyrano

Glen Hansard looks the part in his first movie role in 15 years.

The Frames singer has a part in forthcoming Hollywood blockbuster Cyrano, which stars Game Of Thrones’ Peter Dinklage in the lead role.

The last time Dubliner Glen appeared in a film he walked away with an Oscar for Best Song, for Falling Slowly from the semi-biographical Once.

This will be only his third time to appear in a film, having made his breakthrough as Outspan Foster in The Commitments in 1991.

His appearance in Cyrano marks the first time he's got to wear period costume for a movie role, and Glen's pictured here brandishing a musket.

The 51-year-old plays 'Guard 1' in the historical production and leads a rousing chorus of a group of soldiers towards the end of the flick, which will be in cinemas here on February 25.

We reached out to Glen for comment on his appearance in Cyrano but he politely declined, and his representative revealed he's currently "busy".

"He's actually in the studio this week before traveling to LA for touring," said a spokesperson.

Cyrano stars Dinklage - best known lately for playing Tyrion Lannister in Game Of Thrones - in the title role, with Hayley Bennett, Ben Mendelsohn, Brian Tyree Henry and Kelvin Harrison Jr among the cast.

It is directed by Joe Wright (Atonement, and the 2005 adaptation of Pride & Prejudice) and was adapted from the 2018 stage musical written by Dinklage's wife, Erica Schmidt.

Cyrano de Bergerac was a play written in 1897 by Edmond Rostand. There was a real Cyrano de Bergerac, and the play is a fictionalisation following the broad outlines of his life in France in the 17th century.

The plot centres on Hercule Savinien de Cyrano de Bergerac, a cadet (nobleman serving as a soldier) in the French Army and a brash, strong-willed man of many talents.

In addition to being a remarkable duelist, he is a gifted, joyful poet and is also a musical artist. However, he has an obnoxiously large nose, which causes him to doubt himself.

This doubt prevents him from expressing his love for his distant cousin, the beautiful and intellectual Roxane, as he believes that his ugliness would prevent him the "dream of being loved by even an ugly woman."