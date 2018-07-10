George Clooney recovering after scooter accident in Sardinia

George Clooney is recovering at home after a scooter accident in Sardinia.

The actor was taken to hospital after he was hit by a car on the Italian island but is expected to make a full recovery.

A spokesman for the actor told the Press Association: “George Clooney was treated and released from an Olbia hospital.

“He is recovering at his home and will be fine.”

Clooney recently attended the royal wedding with wife Amal (PA)

The Italian Carabinieri said the crash happened at 8.15am on Tuesday on State Road 125 from Puntaldia towards Olbia.

A spokesman added: “A car ( a Mercedes E SW) did not respect the right of way and hit him.

“George Clooney fell and slammed the windshield of the Mercedes.

“The car driver called the 112, the emergency number of Carabinieri, and they sent the Municipal Police, an ambulance and the Fire Dept.

“MRI was negative, and he is not seriously injured. George Clooney has already been discharged and he stays well.”

The actor is in Sardinia filming Catch 22, a TV adaptation of Joseph Heller’s book of the same name.

The miniseries will be his first television role since 2009, when he made his last appearance as Dr Doug Ross on ER.

Press Association