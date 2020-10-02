George Clooney joins BFI London Film Festival line-up

George Clooney directs and stars in The Midnight Sky (Ian West/PA)

George Clooney has joined the line-up of the BFI London Film Festival.

He will take part in a virtual screen talk to discuss his career and his new film The Midnight Sky, a post-apocalyptic tale of science and space travel.

The Hollywood star, 59, directs and stars as Augustine, a lonely scientist working in the Arctic, as he races to stop Sully, played by Felicity Jones, and her fellow astronauts from returning home to a mysterious global catastrophe.

The adaptation of Lily Brooks-Dalton’s novel Good Morning, Midnight also stars David Oyelowo, Kyle Chandler and Demian Bichir and will be released by Netflix in December.

The talk will be free to access via the BFI YouTube channel on October 18 at 4pm.

Actors Riz Ahmed and Letitia Wright, filmmakers Miranda July, Christian Petzold, Michel Franco, Tsai Ming-liang, musician and performer David Byrne and artist ES Devlin will also take part in the LFF Screen Talks series.

The BFI London Film Festival will run from October 7 to 18.

PA Media