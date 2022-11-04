Gemma Arterton debuts baby bump on red carpet at Raindance Film Festival

Gemma Arterton has debuted her baby bump while walking the red carpet at the Raindance Film Festival in London.

The 36-year-old British actress, who is best known for films including St Trinian’s and Quantum Of Solace, was the recipient of the Icon Award at the annual event.

While posing on the red carpet at the film festival, Arterton cradled her bump, revealing she is pregnant with her first child.

The actress, who has previously spoken openly about her thoughts on having children, married Irish actor Rory Keenan in 2019.

The couple are yet to officially announce the pregnancy.

In a 2013 interview with The Times, Arterton told the newspaper: “I won’t have children until I’ve done something of which I’m proud.”

Arterton was married to fashion consultant Stefano Catelli for four years before the pair divorced in 2014.

She began her career on stage before making her feature film debut in 2007 in the highly popular reboot of St Trinian’s, in which she played Kelly Jones, the resourceful head girl at the infamous school.

The actress went on to portray Bond girl Strawberry Fields in the James Bond film Quantum Of Solace and was later nominated for Olivier Awards for her work in musicals Nell Gwynn and Made In Dagenham.

In 2013 Arterton co-founded the production company Rebel Park, which champions putting strong female voices at the forefront of film and TV.

She has been vocal in her views on gender equality in showbusiness and is a supporter of Time’s Up UK, as well as an advocate for ERA 50:50 – an equal pay campaign for women in the film and TV industry in the UK.