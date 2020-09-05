Gary Oldman in first look photos of David Fincher’s new film Mank

Gary Oldman, Amanda Seyfried and Charles Dance can be seen in first look photos at David Fincher’s new film about the making of Citizen Kane.

Mank chronicles the making of the classic 1941 film through the eyes of screenwriter Herman J Mankiewicz.

Oldman, who recently won a best actor Oscar for his portrayal of Winston Churchill in Darkest Hour, takes on the title role, while Dance can be seen as newspaper tycoon William Randolph Hearst, and a peroxide blonde Seyfried plays his mistress, the actress Marion Davies.

Celebrating 79 years since RKO dubbed today Citizen Kane Day with a first look at David Fincherâs MANK starring Gary Oldman, Amanda Seyfried, Lily Collins, Arliss Howard, Tom Pelphrey, Sam Troughton, Ferdinand Kingsley, Tuppence Middleton, Tom Burke, and Charles Dance. https://t.co/fLqLTQdm0Q — Netflix Queue (@netflixqueue) September 5, 2020

The film also stars Strike actor Tom Burke as Citizen Kane’s director and star Orson Welles.

The images were released by Netflix to coincide with the 79th anniversary of the wide release of Citizen Kane.

Sharing them on Twitter, the caption read: “Celebrating 79 years since RKO dubbed today Citizen Kane Day with a first look at David Fincher’s MANK starring Gary Oldman, Amanda Seyfried, Lily Collins, Arliss Howard, Tom Pelphrey, Sam Troughton, Ferdinand Kingsley, Tuppence Middleton, Tom Burke, and Charles Dance.”

The film is Fincher’s first feature directing effort since 2014’s Gone Girl, starring Ben Affleck and Rosamund Pike.

It was reportedly shot at the same California ranch where Mankiewicz spent more than two months working on the first draft of the screenplay.

The writer, who was an alcoholic, could focus on his writing thanks to the ranch’s strict no-alcohol policy.

Mankiewicz went on to win an Oscar for his screenplay, sharing the gong with Welles.

The film does not yet have an official release date, but is expected to be released on Netflix later this year.

PA Media