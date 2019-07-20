Pop culture fans packed into the San Diego Convention Centre for day two of Comic-Con.

Game Of Thrones and The Witcher drew huge crowds on day two of Comic-Con

Cast members from Game Of Thrones (GoT) took part in a panel to celebrate the show’s record-breaking eight-year run, while Netflix unveiled the first trailer for fantasy series The Witcher.

Here are the biggest moments from Friday at Comic-Con.

Game Of Thrones

From left, Maisie Williams, Jacob Anderson, Liam Cunningham and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau clap at the conclusion of the Game of Thrones panel (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

GoT cast members Jacob Anderson, John Bradley, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Liam Cunningham, Conleth Hill, Maisie Williams and Isaac Hempstead Wright took part in a panel to celebrate the show’s ending.

The stars answered several burning questions about the unresolved aspects of their characters’ fates, with Hempstead Wright suggesting Westeros is now a surveillance state under Bran’s rule.

And the divisive ending was also addressed, with Hill blaming the backlash on the media.

The Witcher

People linked by destiny will always find each other. Welcome to the Continent. #TheWitcher pic.twitter.com/tqWZtb7pfa — NX (@NXOnNetflix) July 19, 2019

The Witcher’s first trailer was revealed to the Hall H audience, with Netflix’s fantasy series garnering huge cheers from fans.

Henry Cavill is starring as the eponymous Witcher, a monster hunter for hire.

It was revealed during the panel that the British actor won the role ahead of more than 200 rivals.

Mark Hamill

Hamill is revered among Comic-Con audiences thanks to his portrayal of Luke Skywalker in the Star Wars franchise.

He entered the stage for The Dark Crystal: Age Of Resistance panel to a standing ovation and was described as a”hero” by his co-star Taron Egerton.

Hamill, 67, was surprised by Comic-Con organisers, who presented him with the icon award for being “instrumental in bringing comics and/or the popular arts to a wider audience”.

Veronica Mars

❗️This is not a drill ❗️



All episodes of Season 4 of #VeronicaMars are streaming now, only on @hulu!! #SDCC2019 pic.twitter.com/IjqelALtqB — Veronica Mars @ Comic Con (@veronicamars) July 19, 2019

The mystery drama, starring Kristen Bell as a private detective, originally aired for three seasons between 2004 and 2007.

A return was announced last year and the fourth season was originally due to arrive on streaming platform Hulu later this month.

But producers surprised fans at the show’s Comic-Con panel by announcing all eight episodes are available now.

The Walking Dead

At last year’s Comic-Con it was confirmed British actor Andrew Lincoln was leaving the zombie series after playing the character of Rick Grimes since 2010.

However, it was also announced he will star in Walking Dead films and it was revealed on Friday the first movie will be screened in cinemas, and not on a streaming platform or cable TV.

The Walking Dead’s sister series, Fear The Walking Dead, has been renewed for a sixth season.

The Boys

Season 2 is coming, and bringing a whole new diabolical supe to The Seven. Aya Cash suits up as Stormfront. #TheBoysTV #SDCC pic.twitter.com/TJ0fKgHE7F — The Boys (@TheBoysTV) July 19, 2019

Amazon’s dark, anti-hero series poses the question of what would happen if superheroes used their powers for bad rather than good.

It is based on the comics by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, with Seth Rogen and Eric Kripke as executive producers.

The Boys is due to arrive later this year and during the panel it was revealed filming was already under way for a second season, appearing to confirm it has been renewed for another installment.

The Russo brothers

Joe and Anthony Russo directed Marvel’s superhero blockbuster Avengers: Endgame and their Hall H panel featured cameos from the film’s stars.

Mark Ruffalo, Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Paul Rudd, Robert Downey Jr, Tom Holland and Chadwick Boseman all sent in video questions for the brothers.

The Russos also discussed their upcoming projects, including drama Cherry, starring Holland, and a remake of The Thomas Crown Affair, featuring Michael B Jordan.

Comic-Con continues until Sunday.

