Galaxy of Hollywood stars get ready to battle it out at the Golden Globes

The annual awards ceremony takes place in Beverly Hills on Sunday and is one of the last major stops before the Oscars.

A galaxy of industry stars – including Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, Al Pacino, Charlize Theron, Scarlett Johansson and Renee Zellweger – are among the nominees.

Brad Pitt is nominated for a Golden Globe for his role in Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood (David Parry/PA)

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association, the body which votes for the Golden Globes, has announced the ceremony will be going vegan for the first time – while Tinseltown is braced for the acerbic wit of Ricky Gervais, who is hosting for the first time since 2016.

Netflix, once seen as an unwelcome disruptive presence and industry pariah, is now a major Hollywood player and leads the way in nominations for both film and TV.

The streaming giant’s gangster saga The Irishman is a major contender in the drama categories alongside Marriage Story, while the Eddie Murphy-starring Dolemite Is My Name is also well-fancied in the musical/comedy groups.

Ricky Gervais is returning to host the Golden Globes (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Netflix’s main competition in the film categories is likely to come from Quentin Tarantino’s love letter to 1960s Los Angeles, Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood and Sam Mendes’s war epic 1917.

Another bumper year for TV sees Olivia Colman’s The Crown nominated alongside critically acclaimed series such as Fleabag, Chernobyl and dark comedy Succession, which spawned a wave of memes on social media.

It was also another 12 months to celebrate for British stars.

Taron Egerton, Christian Bale, Sir Anthony Hopkins, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Cynthia Erivo and Dame Emma Thompson are all nominated.

The Golden Globes is still seen by many as a reliable indicator of Oscar success, despite the HFPA being made up of around 90 journalists and the Academy comprising of more than 6,000 members.

Last year’s best picture winner Green Book won in the musical/comedy category at the Globes, while Colman was also victorious ahead of her memorable night at the Oscars.

The 77th Golden Globes take place at the Beverly Hilton on Sunday.

