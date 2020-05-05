Gabrielle Union: Cultural appropriation in Bring It On is still relevant

Gabrielle Union has reflected on Bring It On 20 years after the cheerleading film was released in cinemas, saying its issues of cultural appropriation mean it has stayed “completely relevant”.

The actress played the captain of the Compton Clovers in the hit film about the rivalry between two cheerleading squads.

The tension heats ups when the captain of the white Rancho Carne Toros team, played by Kirsten Dunst, finds out that their routine has been ripped off from their closest competition, a team of black cheerleaders.

Discussing the popularity of the film 20 years on, Union told US talk show Good Morning America: “It’s the gift that keeps on giving. And I think with the success of Cheer on Netflix, God love Jerry (Harris), it just keeps bringing it back.

“And fortunately, or unfortunately, the issues surrounding cultural appropriation have stayed completely relevant and it makes the movie relevant.”

PA Media