Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade pay tribute to daughter Zaya on her birthday

Gabrielle Union and NBA star Dwyane Wade have paid tribute to daughter Zaya on her first birthday after coming out as transgender.

Bring It On star Union called her 13-year-old step-daughter an “inspiration”, while her father Wade spoke of his pride in watching Zaya “walk in her truth”.

Union wrote on Instagram: “Happy Birthday baby!!! I can’t believe you are 13!! @zayawade you are such an inspiration and motivation to get my butt up everyday and fight.

“When I’m weary, frustrated, full of rage, I see your face and your joy and you living your best life and I want that for all of us. I love you sooooo much kid!!

“Enjoy this day and everyday knowing you are loved, protected, respected, admired and celebrated.”

The couple have spoken publicly about how they are supporting Zaya since she told her parents she wanted to be referred to using female pronouns.

Wade wrote: “I wanna take this moment to acknowledge you Zaya on your 13th birthday.

“I’ve woken up every day this week with low energy and not a lot of faith in people. But waking up and watching you smile, watching you walk in your truth and live your life your way is one of the greatest gifts I’ve been able to experience in my life.

“In a world where the colour of your skin is deemed a threat you continue to be the bravest person I know and I’m gonna stand by your side until there isn’t anymore standing left to do.

“I love you more than words can articulate. I hope you feel all of my love today and everyday of your life. You’re Bold, You’re courageous, You are Zaya. Happy Birthday we LOVE you.”

Wade first revealed Zaya was trans on The Ellen Show in February.

PA Media