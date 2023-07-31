From Sugar Daddy Ken to growing Skipper to pregnant Midge: The most controversial discontinued Barbie dolls
Greta Gerwig’s ‘Barbie’ movie features cameos from a host of surreal dolls quietly discontinued by Mattel – among them a pregnant plastic woman and Rob Brydon’s ‘Sugar Daddy Ken’. Believe it or not, all of them are ripped from reality, writes Ellie Muir
In Greta Gerwig’s Barbie, Mattel raids its entire toybox. Along with Margot Robbie’s titular doll and Ryan Gosling’s Ken, we see discontinued toys from bygone eras of Mattel, all of them pulled from shelves for a host of reasons: marketing blunders, parental uproar, widespread controversy. In Gerwig’s film, though, they’ve bonded over their shared rejection, hanging out in a strange house on the outskirts of Barbie Land, unloved yet resilient.