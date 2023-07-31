From Sugar Daddy Ken to growing Skipper to pregnant Midge: The most controversial discontinued Barbie dolls

Greta Gerwig’s ‘Barbie’ movie features cameos from a host of surreal dolls quietly discontinued by Mattel – among them a pregnant plastic woman and Rob Brydon’s ‘Sugar Daddy Ken’. Believe it or not, all of them are ripped from reality, writes Ellie Muir

The cast of Barbie, including those playing the discontinued dolls. Photo: Getty - Jed Cullen/Dave Benett/WireImage

Ellie Muir UK Independent Today at 17:51