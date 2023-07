From Jaws to The Meg — why the insatiable appetite for shark movies?

It’s 48 years since Jaws changed cinema and yet our obsession with the sea’s fiercest predator has never waned. Chris Wasser looks at how Steven Spielberg’s masterpiece sparked a bizarre new subgenre

A scene from Meg 2, a series that has mastered the silly shark movie formula. Image: Warner Bros

Chris Wasser Today at 03:30