From Home Alone to It’s a Wonderful Life, what’s the secret ingredient of our favourite festive films?

In 1898, the British illusionist and film-maker George Albert Smith released a short film called Santa Claus. It was very short, less than two minutes long, and showed a pair of children being readied for bed by their maid. Then we see a rather svelte Santa land on the roof and sashay his way down the chimney to fill the children’s stockings with whatever passed for presents back in Edwardian times — a carrot perhaps, or a sharpened stick.

Santa Claus was a humble offering, but probably the first Christmas film ever made. At that point, the festive season as we now know it was still being invented: Charles Dickens had sprinkled wide the sentiment in his 1840s novella A Christmas Carol, and he and others helped cement the Victorian notion that Christmas time ought to involve good will, family get-togethers, and feasts. But once Hollywood and the American advertising industry got their hands on Christmas, it was open season on the schmaltz.

The idea of the Christmas movie only really gathered momentum after the advent of television. As the Yuletide was a time for kicking back, stopping work and eating and drinking your head off, what better place to do it than in front of the box? Some films became Christmas movies by accident: Casablanca’s been shown on Christmas Day for decades, but is set in wartime North Africa during a heatwave; Dorothy is probably the only actual Christian in The Wizard of Oz, and Groundhog Day begins in February. Nothing all that festive about 007, a frowning sociopath, and though Bruce Willis does briefly wear a Santa hat at in Die Hard, he too is a mass murderer.

They are examples of the default Christmas movie, which we associate with the festive period simply because the TV channels always ran them. Real, actual Christmas films tackle the happiest time of the year head on, and tend to stick to tried and tested themes.

Romance is always a big one, as lovers emboldened by mistletoe and wine endeavour to thwart various obstacles and get it on. Families, functional and otherwise, strive to reunite in countless Xmas movies, and welcome home with open arms the blackest of sheep. Redemption is a key theme, and the idea that Christmas is a magical time during which anyone can be reformed has been done to death. Ghosts appear in Christmas movies with worrying regularity, perhaps because the dead feel they’re missing out on all the fun.

Those last two themes of course, have their origins in A Christmas Carol, which has become a mini-film industry all by itself. Adapted over 20 times for film, and dozens more for television, Dickens’ tale of sin and redemption is all the more satisfying because old Ebenezer is such a stinker to begin with.

It's a Wonderful Life (1946)

It's a Wonderful Life (1946)

The 1951 British film Scrooge, starring Alastair Sim, is generally considered the definitive screen version, though Ronald Neame’s 1970 musical version stands the test of time very well. And Michael Caine donned the gruel-stained nightgown and cap for the Muppets’ thoroughly winning 1992 Christmas Carol. General good will and the suspension of hostilities are festive yardsticks, and Dickens’ story encapsulates this jolly mood: when Alastair Sim pulls open the frosted window and asks a passing street urchin “what day is it, boy?”, there was never a dry eye in our house.

It’s a Wonderful Life, possibly the greatest Christmas movie of them all, has lots in common with A Christmas Carol. Frank Capra made the film, which was based on a story by Philip Van Doren Stern, in 1946. Released that Christmas, it tanked at the box office and was unkindly reviewed, with some critics accusing it of mawkish sentimentality. It might have been forgotten altogether had it not fallen out of copyright in the 1970s, which meant US TV stations could show it for free. They did, every Christmas Eve, and Capra’s film became a central part of the American holidays.

The Muppets' Christmas Carol (1992)

The Muppets' Christmas Carol (1992)

Like Scrooge, George Bailey (Jimmy Stewart) experiences supernatural visitations, in his case a bumbling angel called Clarence who sets out to show George what the town of Bedford Falls would have been like if he hadn’t existed. But people tend to forget that before Clarence saves him, George has attempted suicide: darkness is an essential component of Chistmas movies, otherwise there’d be nothing to redeem yourself from.

Another angel fell to earth in the delightful 1947 Christmas comedy, The Bishop’s Wife. David Niven played a bishop (the married, Protestant sort) who has become so obsessed with raising money for a cathedral that he’s lost sight of other stuff, like Christianity, and his family. On hand to mend his ways is an impossibly suave angel called Dudley (Cary Grant), who ends up falling for the bishop’s wife. All is well in the end though — the Christmas movie is no place for immorality — and in a tear-jerking finale, Dudley listens from the street as the bishop delivers an inspiring sermon the angel has ghost-written.

Ghosts aplenty in Beyond Tomorrow, a charming and all-but-forgotten 1940 British comedy about three industrialists killed in a plane crash who return to Earth to help reunite a couple. Ghosts, as we said, are a recurring theme in festive movies: in the 2019 romcom Last Christmas, poor Emilia Clarke (spoilers) spent an entire movie being wooed by a handsome man who turned out to be a spook. No wonder the sex was so disappointing.

Romance so rich it would at all other times of the year be cloying is perfectly acceptable in your Christmas movie. The Holiday, the 2006 romcom in which a yuletide house swap between Cameron Diaz and Kate Winslet leads to all sorts of smushiness, seems strangely appropriate when watched during the festive season. Love Actually, which I cannot bear, is beloved of so many people I know that they can’t all be idiots. And in fairness, there are some lovely comic turns in Richard Curtis’s ensemble comedy that knits together the joys and woes of various couples in the weeks leading up to Christmas.

Santa, as is his right, has made many appearances in Christmas movies, not all of them wholesome. Think of a movie Santa Claus and the 1947 classic Miracle on 34th Street comes to mind, in which a department store Santa turns out to be the real deal. But for every good Santa, there’s a bad one, for instance Billy Bob Thornton in the outrageously funny 2003 comedy Bad Santa. Thornton’s character, Willie Soke, is a sex-addicted alcoholic who reforms his ways when he meets a lonely boy.

Darker still are films like the 2015 horror Krampus, in which a little boy loses the festive spirit and accidentally summons a demonic entity based on an unpleasant piece of eastern European folklore. And in the Finnish comic horror Rare Exports (2010), we discovered that Santa was not some portly avuncular type but a horror demon frozen under a mountain for a thousand years and about to be resurrected.

Miracle on 34th Street (1947)

Miracle on 34th Street (1947)

Christmas itself can often be in peril, sometimes stolen by bitter gradgrinds like The Grinch, but more often ruined by familial or parental incompetence. Pity poor Kevin (Macauley Culkin), left behind by his family when they leave Chicago for a Christmas break in Paris. His mother (Catherine O’Hara) only discovers she’s missing a kid when they’re halfway across the Atlantic, leaving poor Kevin to cope with repeat intrusions by two of the most inept burglars (Joe Pesci, Daniel Stern) cinema has ever summoned.

Home Alone (1990) has everything you could ask for in a Christmas movie: a warring family, lots of snow, mild peril, bad behaviour and general atonement. It treads a fine line between comedy and cruelty, but a bit like those old Tom & Jerry cartoons, manages to get away with it. If It’s a Wonderful Life has a rival for the greatest Christmas film ever, it might just be this.