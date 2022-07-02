From Citizen Kane to Get Out – 10 films that get to the heart of America

Though cinema was not invented in the United States, it has come to be seen as the quintessential American art form. All the major tropes of commercial movie-making were developed in Hollywood, and ever since the early silent era the American republic has reflected its achievements and shortcomings on film.

Indeed, historians of the future could do worse than use Hollywood’s archives to reach a deeper understanding of what made America tick, and the illusions it was wont to tell itself. But if they did, which movies would they choose?

I’ve picked 10 films that are uniquely American and provide insights, not always consciously, into the inner workings of a nation that sought to reconcile rampant ultra-capitalism and a propensity for violence with the lofty ideals enshrined in its constitution. And we start with a film that is simultaneously lauded and reviled.

Birth of a Nation (1915)

A purported account of the South’s reconstruction after the Civil War, DW Griffith’s historical epic presents the Ku Klux Klan as a force for good, and depicts black men (played by white actors) as slow-witted schemers. But while large elements of Birth of a Nation’s plot are culturally and intellectually obnoxious, it’s also a brilliantly realised piece of cinema. Though Griffith regretted the film’s overt racism, Birth of a Nation was screened in the White House and aired views that were common at the time. The infamous scene in which a white woman throws herself off a cliff rather than submit to the whims of a black assailant so incensed one Anglo-Saxon viewer that he fired shots at the screen. Birth of a Nation presented America in its ugliest light.

Mr Smith Goes to Washington (1939)

Frank Capra is at his most high-minded in this comic drama set in the heart of Washington DC. When midwestern rookie Jefferson Smith (James Stewart) arrives in the US Senate, he doesn’t know he has been chosen as a dupe by his corrupt political boss. But Smith proves to be anything but when he stumbles on a corrupt dam-building scheme and embarks on a marathon filibuster speech to foil its passage. Smith talks till he faints, prompting one of his foes to tearfully confess all on the Senate floor. Real senators would hardly have batted an eyelid, and while Capra’s film was condemned by some as anti-American, corruption had been rife in DC for so long it even had a name — the Potomac two-step.

Citizen Kane (1941)

Supposedly based on the press baron WR Hearst, Citizen Kane starred Orson Welles as Charles Foster Kane, a poor boy who inherits a fortune during the gold rush and uses it to build a formidable media empire. At first, Kane is the people’s champion, a quasi-socialist, but the richer he gets, the more despotic and unhappy he comes. Though in one way Citizen Kane was all about style, it also developed serious themes. The corrosiveness of greed, for instance, and the ugly things that happen when the truth is wilfully distorted for political gain. Donald Trump has claimed it’s his favourite film, and it’s impossible to watch Kane these days and not be reminded of the orange one.

The Searchers (1956)

In the never-ending stream of westerns that poured out of Hollywood in the first half of the 20th century, the villains were often the ‘Indians’, portrayed as whooping, bloodthirsty ‘savages’ intent on the destruction of Christians. All a lie of course, to cover up the systematic genocide of indigenous American tribes, and John Ford was among the first mainstream film-makers to address it. He was the master western director, but in The Searchers he showed us the dark side of settler life. John Wayne was Ethan Edwards, a Confederate veteran who vows revenge when his niece is kidnapped by Comanches, and spends years combing the wilderness looking for her, and shooting fleeing tribesmen in the back. His hatred for Native Americans consumes him, and in the end he is little more than a swaggering shell.

To Kill a Mockingbird (1962)

Based on Harper Lee’s novel, Robert Mulligan’s Oscar-winning film shone a light on the evil of endemic racism. Gregory Peck was Atticus Finch, an Alabama lawyer and widowed father of two young children, one of whom, Scout (Mary Badham), narrates his story. When a black man called Tom Robinson is accused of raping a white woman, Atticus takes on his defence. At the mercy of an all-white jury, Atticus is doomed to fail, but manages to avert Tom’s lynching with a little help from Scout. To Kill a Mockingbird is a curious mixture of fable and reality, a dark tale recollected by a child, and in ways Atticus Finch is your classic white saviour. But as played by Peck, he’s impossible not to respect, and represents the best of American values.

The Godfather (1972)

Francis Ford Coppola didn’t want to make The Godfather at first, but changed his mind when he realised the Shakespearean depths hidden in Mario Puzo’s potboiler novel, and its potential as a metaphor for American capitalism. At various points, Vito Corleone and his associates insist that they are businessmen, and that any attendant violence should not be taken personally. Brando was Vito, the hard-headed Sicilian immigrant who built a crime empire to advance the fortunes of his family. His biggest hope is that his youngest son Michael (Al Pacino) will escape into a life of bourgeois respectability, but fate has other plans. Time and again parallels are drawn between the mobsters and their Wall Street counterparts, who would also insist that morality has nothing to do with business.

All the President’s Men (1976)

The twitchy paranoia of the Nixon era was brilliantly recreated in Alan J Pakula’s thriller based on the true story of the Watergate investigations. Robert Redford and Dustin Hoffman are Bob Woodward and Carl Bernstein, two cub reporters at the Washington Post who think there’s something fishy about a break-in at the Democratic National Committee HQ. A masterful thriller that maintains tension despite an almost total lack of action, All the President’s Men showed the importance of journalism as a political corrective. Despots in waiting duly took note.

Taxi Driver (1976)

Was Travis Bickle really a Vietnam war veteran? It’s not clear, as he is the quintessential unreliable narrator, but that conflict hovers in the background of Martin Scorsese’s brilliant, seamy, nihilistic drama set in 1970s New York. Bickle drives a cab by night around Manhattan’s mean streets, picking up oddballs like Iris (Jodie Foster), an underage prostitute whom he decides to defend by all means possible. Or does he? You never really know in Taxi Driver what is real and what isn’t, but a societal breakdown seems imminent as urban America counts the cost of decades of neglect.

There Will Be Blood (2007)

“A biblical parable about America’s failure to square religion and greed.” This was how James Christopher of The Times described Paul Thomas Anderson’s 2007 epic, which starred Daniel Day-Lewis as Daniel Plainview, a gnarly prospector who’s looking for gold in New Mexico when he accidentally discovers oil. As he empire expands, he enters the orbit of twin brothers Paul and Eli Sunday (Paul Dano), one of whom, a revivalist preacher, seems as obsessed with wealth as Plainview. In America, the film seems to be saying, acquisition has become an end in itself as capitalism eats up the country’s future.

Get Out (2017)

Just over a century after Birth of a Nation, Jordan Peele released a film that used genre and irony to show how little America has changed.

Daniel Kaluuya is Chris, a Brooklyn photographer who is off to meet his girlfriend’s parents. Rose (Allison Williams) is white, Chris is black, a fact she has not mentioned to her family. When he gets to their country house, Rose’s parents welcome him with cries of “we voted for Obama — twice!” But something is amiss: all their servants are black and seem oppressed, raising dark echoes of a southern plantation. Get Out combined the creeping dread of classic 1970s horrors with bracing satirical undercurrents.