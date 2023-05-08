From Casablanca to A Clockwork Orange: Ireland was a cut above the rest for censorship

A hundred years ago this month, the Free State was drawing up draconian film censorship laws. Movies caused a moral panic, with 2,500 being banned

When the Hollywood hit The Song of Bernadette opened in March 1944, Dubliners flocked to see it. The tale of an innocent young French peasant who witnessed apparitions of the Virgin Mary turned to box office gold, with young lead actress Jennifer Jones melting hearts and winning one of the film’s four Oscars.