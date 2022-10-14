Close

From An Cailín Ciúin to Once, Irish film-makers have a long history of punching above their weight

An Cailín Ciúin is a surprise box office hit. But it’s not the first small homegrown movie to win a much bigger audience, writes Chris Wasser

Newcomer Catherine Clinch took the lead as Cáit in 'An Cailín Ciúin' Expand
Carrie Crowley and Catherine Clinch in 'An Cailín Ciúin' Expand
Glen Hansard and Marketa Irglova in 'Once' Expand
Alex Murphy and Chris Walley in 'The Young Offenders' Expand
Ken Loach's 'The Wind That Shakes the Barley' Expand
Brendan Gleeson in 'The Guard' Expand

Chris Wasser

The homegrown cinematic hit of the year continues to astound. This week the team at Irish film distribution company Break Out Pictures announced that Colm Bairéad’s majestic coming-of-ager, An Cailín Ciúin, had crossed the €1 million mark at the Ireland and UK box office.

No other Irish-language feature has done this. Bairéad (the film’s writer and director) and producer Cleona Ní Chrualaoí at Inscéal are, understandably, overjoyed.

