From An Cailín Ciúin to Once, Irish film-makers have a long history of punching above their weight

The homegrown cinematic hit of the year continues to astound. This week the team at Irish film distribution company Break Out Pictures announced that Colm Bairéad’s majestic coming-of-ager, An Cailín Ciúin, had crossed the €1 million mark at the Ireland and UK box office.

No other Irish-language feature has done this. Bairéad (the film’s writer and director) and producer Cleona Ní Chrualaoí at Inscéal are, understandably, overjoyed.

“We are truly humbled by the manner in which audiences in Ireland and the UK have embraced our film,” reads their celebratory statement. “To every single person who bought a ticket for An Cailín Ciúin (The Quiet Girl), we say thank you from the bottom of our hearts.”

A remarkable achievement, then and the film continues to screen in theatres some 22 weeks after its initial release (practically unheard of in contemporary cinemas). It might never have been made without the Cine4 initiative, a worthy collaboration between TG4, Screen Ireland and the Broadcasting Authority of Ireland, ensuring the annual development and production of theatrical Irish-language projects.

We’ve said it here before: Irish-language cinema is having a bit of a moment (see also the acclaimed Arracht, the mesmerising Foscadh and the gorgeous Róise & Frank). That is all down to Cine4. But what, exactly, made An Cailín Ciúin such a hit? And how is it that a film readily available to stream continues to attract audiences in a movie theatre setting?

Alas, explaining these things is as frivolous an exercise as predicting next year’s All-Ireland final. Glowing notices may have helped (it boasts a rare 100pc approval rating on professional review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes). An extended theatrical run played a part. Audience word of mouth has been positive, and there were trophies in the cabinet before the filmmakers had held a single public screening.

Back in March, Bairéad and his team went home with seven Irish Film and Television Awards. It was also the recipient of a prestigious Grand Prix jury prize at the 2022 Berlin International Film Festival. Now it is Ireland’s official entry for the Oscars Best International Feature Film category at next year’s Academy Awards. Will it secure the nomination? We certainly hope so.

Based on ‘Foster’, a story by Claire Keegan, An Cailín Ciúin sets up its stall in 1980s rural Ireland. Newcomer Catherine Clinch takes the lead as Cáit, a watchful and worrisome nine-year old whose neglectful parents ship her off to relatives for the summer (enter Andrew Bennett and a never-better Carrie Crowley).

It is under the care of these loving, attentive guardians that young Cáit discovers a new lease of life. Bonds are built. A home is forged. Secrets are uncovered. Bairéad’s soulful, lyrical tale digs deep and hits hard, and this richly designed and beautifully performed piece is every bit as special as you’ve heard.

An Cailín Ciúin has become the little Irish film that could. There have been others. Every now and then a small, tightly budgeted feature comes around that dares to dream the impossible. Some have conquered awards season, others made a fortune at the box office. We are reminded, then, of the success of Once, John Carney’s rickety, ramshackle musical drama with Glen Hansard and Markéta Irglová.

I remember strolling down Grafton Street one evening when Carney and his crew were shooting the busking scenes. I asked myself why Hansard – then an established musical ringleader with The Frames – was pretending to be Outspan from The Commitments again. Carney’s film cost around €112,000 to assemble, and finished up its run with a whopping €20m in box office receipts worldwide. The film’s catchy, central theme, ‘Falling Slowly’, travelled far and wide – and its composers, Hansard and Irglová, collected a Best Original Song Oscar.

Released in 2007, Carney’s scrappy yet undeniably charming display hit a collective nerve. Armed with all the good will in the world, one could argue that Once changed the way that people think about modern screen musicals. Heck, it later spawned a Tony Award-winning stage adaptation (I’ve seen it twice now, and I’d probably watch it again).

Another success story that few could have predicted was the nationwide appeal of Peter Foott’s broad yet ballsy buddy comedy, The Young Offenders. Released in 2016, Foott’s film (co-starring Alex Murphy and Chris Walley) crossed the domestic €1m mark in just five weeks – an Irish box-office record for a homegrown, independent feature.

Like An Cailín Ciúin, it’s hard to explain The Young Offenders phenomenon. Audiences simply flocked to it. The film picked up decent reviews. The clever folks at Wildcard Distribution ensured that Walley and Murphy’s faces were plastered across the side of every bus in town.

Its final Ireland box-office haul amounted to €1.3m. Not too shabby for a feature that cost an estimated €50,000 to shoot. The characters later received their own TV series – a resounding success for everyone involved.

Sometimes, small movies make the biggest splash. A decade has passed since its release, but John Michael McDonagh’s The Guard (2011), an irreverent, energetic comedy with Brendan Gleeson and Don Cheadle, continues to hold the title of Ireland’s most successful, independently-produced film.

For a while there, The Wind That Shakes the Barley was the reigning indie feature champ in Ireland, but the Gleeson-plays-a-copper joint knocked Ken Loach’s Irish civil war drama off its perch. In the end, The Guard grossed almost €22m at the global box office – more than €4m of that was Irish ticket sales to top Loach’s effort. Gleeson picked up a Golden Globe nomination.

It’s easy to forget that most of these films had bigger, noisier blockbusters clipping at their heels. When an independently produced feature succeeds with a domestic audience, it opens doors – it starts a wave. An Cailín Ciúin continues to travel. It has yet to open in America, and we’ll have our fingers crossed for that all-important Oscar nomination.

But it will be interesting to see what this wonderful film does for the careers of everyone involved. Clinch is a superstar in the making, that’s for sure. Crowley deserves bigger roles. Bairéad’s masterful handling of the material suggests a promising future behind the camera.

Allow us to list a handful of Ireland’s most accomplished filmmakers, some of whom kick-started their careers with tiny budgets and huge plaudits. The aforementioned Carney is currently hard at work on another musical (with Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Eve Hewson) and is also set to direct a long-gestating Bee Gees biopic.

Oscar-nominated director Lenny Abrahamson (Room, Normal People) began his career in film with the fabulous Adam & Paul. Lenny is now a household name.

Lee Cronin, the Irish horror chief who turned heads with The Hole in the Ground (2019) is the man in charge of the next Evil Dead movie. Yep, Evil Dead Rise is due next spring.

Now the biggest Irish-language film of all time is on the verge of an international breakthrough, and the future looks bright for its esteemed squad of storytellers.