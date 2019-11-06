Entertainment Movies

French movie star Catherine Deneuve suffers mild stroke

The actress had been filming De Son Vivant directed by Emmanuelle Bercot when she fell ill.

Catherine Deneuve has suffered a mild stroke (Anthony Devlin/PA)
By Associated Press Reporter

French cinema star Catherine Deneuve has suffered a mild stroke while filming her latest movie.

Denueve’s family said in a statement that the 76-year-old actress suffered a “very limited and therefore reversible” stroke.

They added that “fortunately, she has no motor deficits (but) must, of course, take some time to rest”.

Catherine Deneuve fell ill while filming a new movie (Aurore Marechal/PA)

Deneuve was taken to hospital in Paris but the family did not disclose the name of the facility.

The actress has been filming De Son Vivant directed by Emmanuelle Bercot.

