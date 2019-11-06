French movie star Catherine Deneuve suffers mild stroke

French cinema star Catherine Deneuve has suffered a mild stroke while filming her latest movie.

Denueve’s family said in a statement that the 76-year-old actress suffered a “very limited and therefore reversible” stroke.

They added that “fortunately, she has no motor deficits (but) must, of course, take some time to rest”.

Catherine Deneuve fell ill while filming a new movie (Aurore Marechal/PA)

Deneuve was taken to hospital in Paris but the family did not disclose the name of the facility.

The actress has been filming De Son Vivant directed by Emmanuelle Bercot.

PA Media