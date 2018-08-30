Entertainment Movies

French actor Gerard Depardieu accused of rape

The film star has denied the allegations made a woman on Monday.

Gerard Depardieu has denied the allegations (Ian West/PA)
Rape and sexual assault accusations against actor Gerard Depardieu are being investigated by authorities in France.

A French judicial official said a woman filed a complaint on Monday near the southern city of Aix-en-Provence and the case was assigned to Paris prosecutors on Wednesday.

The French film star has denied the allegations.

Depardieu’s lawyer Herve Temime said on France’s BFM TV that the actor “absolutely denies any rape, any sexual assault, any crime”.

French newspaper Le Parisien and BFM TV said the woman, a 22-year-old comedian and dancer, reported that the 69-year-old assaulted her on August 7 and August 13 at his Paris home.

