Four Irish stars have hopes for BAFTA glory this weekend

NOT one but four Irish stars will be hoping for BAFTA glory tomorrow night when the UK awards ceremony gets underway.

Caitríona Balfe, Jessie Buckley, Ciarán Hinds and Ruth Negga are among the nominees for this years film awards. And for Hinds and Buckley, there are hopes that the BAFTAs will translate into Oscar gold, with both having already received the nod from the Academy.

Balfe, Buckley, and Negga are nominated for the BAFTAs in the Best Supporting Actress category for their performances in Belfast, The Lost Daughter and Passing respectively, while Balfe’s Belfast co-star Ciarán Hinds has received a nomination for Best Supporting Actor.

Read More

Based on the true life childhood story of Kenneth Branagh during the Troubles, Belfast has received six nominations, with its writer-director Branagh and editor Úna Ní Dhonghaíle also shortlisted.

And for the community of Feis Maitiú, a Music and Drama Festival held each year at Father Mathew Hall, in the centre of Cork City, where Killarney-born Jessie Buckley cut her teeth as a performer – it is a particularly exciting moment for those who watched her from the very start of her career.

“We are thrilled for her,” said festival director Timothy McCarthy. “There was a lot of excitement and delight when her name was announced. She is a great source of inspiration to our younger performers.”

With the feis currently underway for the first time in two years due to the pandemic, there is a lot of activity around Buckley’s old stomping ground – but when the BAFTAs air tomorrow night, all the practising will come to a halt, with her supporters rooting for her all the way.

When she received the nomination, Jessie Buckley said: "Making this film surrounded by these incredible women was an absolute gift. I'm so grateful for every second of it and to Bafta for this recognition of The Lost Daughter."

Video of the Day

Meanwhile, Monaghan-born star Caitriona Balfe revealed how she had never expected Belfast to become such a universal hit.

"We made this gorgeous little film in between two lockdowns in summer 2020 - we think of it as like these halcyon days of the summer, you know, it was really such a magical experience," she said.

But we were kind of thinking, this is just a small film, a very personal story to Ken. Maybe in the UK and Ireland it'll sort of connect with people.

"But the fact that it's sort of gone out further into the world and so many people are relating to it and connecting with it and appreciating it is quite mind-blowing.

Her Belfast co-star Ciarán Hinds said: "I’m quietly thrilled and genuinely grateful, not only about my nomination but for all the nominations the film has received from Bafta."

Meanwhile Ruth Negga last week took home the Film Independent Spirit award for Best Supporting Actress for her performance in Rebecca Hall’s drama, Passing, which examines racism in 1920s Harlem.

“My cheeks hurt because I can’t stop smiling,” the Ethiopian-Irish actor said of her win, having controversially missed out on an Oscar nomination last month.