Former child star Amanda Bynes joins Instagram and shows off new look

Former child star Amanda Bynes debuted a new look as she joined Instagram.

The 33-year-old star of films such as What A Girl Wants, She’s The Man and Hairspray shared a selfie for her first post on the website.

The snap showed off Bynes’ new pink hair and septum ring. She captioned it with a kissing emoji.

It is the first picture Bynes has shared on social media since she graduated from the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising in Los Angeles in June.

Bynes was one of Hollywood’s hottest properties before drug use derailed her career.

She had several brushes with the law after stepping away from acting in 2010, including a drink-driving arrest in 2012 and a marijuana possession charge in 2013.

Now sober, Bynes said last year she wants to make a return to acting.

In the same interview with Paper magazine, she reflected on her troubled past and said she decided to walk away from showbiz after watching her performance in 2010’s Easy A alongside Emma Stone.

She said: “I literally couldn’t stand my appearance in that movie and I didn’t like my performance. I was absolutely convinced I needed to stop acting after seeing it.

“I was high on marijuana when I saw that but for some reason it really started to affect me. I don’t know if it was a drug-induced psychosis or what, but it affected my brain in a different way than it affects other people.

“It absolutely changed my perception of things.”

PA Media