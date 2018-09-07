Flowers placed on Burt Reynolds’ Hollywood Walk of Fame star

Flowers were placed on the Hollywood Walk of Fame star of Burt Reynolds after he died aged 82.

Reynolds, one of the best known actors of the 1970s, died in Florida on Thursday after suffering a heart attack.

Hours after news of his death was announced, fans gathered to watch as a wreath of flowers was laid on his star on Hollywood Boulevard in Los Angeles.

The event was organised by the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, the body responsible for the stars.

Burt Reynolds was honoured at a ceremony in Los Angeles where flowers were placed on his star on the Walk of Fame (William Conran/PA)

Reynolds starred in a string of hit films throughout the 1970s and 80, including Deliverance, Smokey And The Bandit and The Cannonball Run.

He was nominated for an Academy Award for the 1997 movie Boogie Nights. Following his death on Thursday, celebrities rushed to pay tribute.

Burt Reynolds was one of my heroes. He was a trailblazer. He showed the way to transition from being an athlete to being the highest paid actor, and he always inspired me. He also had a great sense of humor - check out his Tonight Show clips. My thoughts are with his family. — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) September 6, 2018

Arnold Schwarzenegger said the actor had been one of his heroes, adding: “He was a trailblazer. He showed the way to transition from being an athlete to being the highest paid actor, and he always inspired me.

“He also had a great sense of humor – check out his Tonight Show clips. My thoughts are with his family.”

Dolly Parton, who starred alongside Reynolds in The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas, said: “Oh how sad I am today along with Burt’s millions of fans around the world as we mourn one of our favorite leading men.

“I know we will always remember his funny laugh, that mischievous sparkle in his eyes, and his quirky sense of humor. You will always be my favorite sheriff, rest in peace my little buddy. I will always love you.”

Reynolds was honoured with his star on March 15 1978.

