Florence Pugh dazzles in Dublin for the Irish premiere of The Wonder

Niamh Algar on the red carpet at the Irish premiere screening of THE WONDER at the Light House Cinema in Smithfield, Dublin. PHOTO: Andres Poveda

THE WONDER Light House Cinema, Smithfield, Dublin Niamh Algar, Elaine Cassidy, Florence Pugh, Sebastián Lelio, Emma Donoghue and Kila Lord Cassidy on the red carpet at the Irish premiere screening of THE WONDER at the Light House Cinema in Smithfield, Dublin. The premiere screening was attended by Oscar winning film maker Sebastián Lelio, Florence Pugh, Niamh Algar, Elaine Cassidy, Kila Lord Cassidy, Caolán Byrne, Dermot Crowley and Emma Donoghue. Sebastián Lelio’s thrilling psychological Irish drama THE WONDER will be released in Irish Cinemas on 2 November and on Netflix globally from 16 November. Adapted from the bestselling novel by Emma Donoghue (ROOM), and inspired by true stories of the “Fasting Girls” phenomenon – THE WONDER stars Florence Pugh, Tom Burke, Kila Lord Cassidy, Elaine Cassidy, Niamh Algar, Toby Jones, Ciarán Hinds, Dermot Crowley, Brían F. O'Byrne and David Wilmot. Filmed in Ireland, the screenplay is co-written by Lelio and Donoghue along with Alice Birch. 1862,13 years after the Great Famine. An English Nightingale Nurse Lib Wright (Florence Pugh) is called to the Irish Midlands by a devout community to conduct a 15-day examination over one of their own. Anna O’Donnell (Kíla Lord Cassidy) is an 11-year-old girl who claims not to have eaten for four months, surviving miraculously on “manna from heaven”. As Anna's health rapidly deteriorates, Lib is determined to unearth the truth, challenging the faith of a community that would prefer to stay believing. #TheWonder @netflixuk @netflixfilm For further information, please contact: Nicola Watkins Tel: 087-2646858 Email: nicola@nicolawatkinspr.com Jenny Sharif Tel: 086 0873408 Email: jennysharif@gmail.com

The Wonder is the first Netflix film to be shot entirely in the Republic of Ireland. Photo: Aidan Monaghan courtesy of Netflix.

Florence Pugh poses with fans on the red carpet at the Irish premiere of The Wonder in Dublin. Photo: Andres Poveda

Florence Pugh’s highlight of her time in Ireland is “the people”, many of whom turned out in droves to see the cast and crew of The Wonder swap the wilds of Wicklow for the Light House cinema in Dublin as the film made its Irish premiere.

Cast including Florence Pugh, Niamh Algar, and mother-daughter duo Elaine Cassidy and Kíla Lord Cassidy took to the red carpet alongside author and screenwriter, Emma Donoghue and director Sebastián Lelio. They were met by an excited crowd, none deterred by the blustery October evening.

Expand Close Florence Pugh poses with fans on the red carpet at the Irish premiere of The Wonder in Dublin. Photo: Andres Poveda / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Florence Pugh poses with fans on the red carpet at the Irish premiere of The Wonder in Dublin. Photo: Andres Poveda

Pugh stars in the film as Lib Wright, an English nurse sent to 19th century, post-famine Ireland to tend to young Anna (Lord Cassidy) who claims to have forsaken all food, surviving solely on ‘manna from heaven’. As Pugh’s character navigates the murky waters of religion, starvation, belief and love, she is joined by a stellar cast, many of whom are Irish talent.

Expand Close Niamh Algar on the red carpet at the Irish premiere screening of THE WONDER at the Light House Cinema in Smithfield, Dublin. PHOTO: Andres Poveda / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Niamh Algar on the red carpet at the Irish premiere screening of THE WONDER at the Light House Cinema in Smithfield, Dublin. PHOTO: Andres Poveda

Speaking to The Irish Independent, Florence Pugh said it was the Irish people that made filming the experience: “Your schedule and your life wherever you are filming on location is completely determined by the food, the people, the hospitality...despite us shooting a very, very difficult storyline, a very powerful story, we had the most amazing time with our crew. Even though it was hard, it wasn't hard to be here.”

Expand Close Photo: Andres Poveda / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Photo: Andres Poveda

The psychological thriller is the first Netflix film to have been filmed entirely in the Republic of Ireland, and is based on a book of the same name by acclaimed Irish author Emma Donoghue. Donoghue penned the screenplay and says that it was “so important” that Ireland be the focal point for Anna and Lib’s story “I know that films are often made other than the places they are set for money reasons, but in this case, it made absolute sense to make it here and to be part of the Irish film industry.”

Expand Close The Wonder is the first Netflix film to be shot entirely in the Republic of Ireland. Photo: Aidan Monaghan courtesy of Netflix. / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The Wonder is the first Netflix film to be shot entirely in the Republic of Ireland. Photo: Aidan Monaghan courtesy of Netflix.

She adds that given the story’s focus on the idea of the ‘fasting girls’ and the female body, an Irish setting is all the more significant “And of course, in Ireland, we have such a painful history of girls, like in Magdalene hospitals, punished for having bodies.”

The Wonder opens in Irish cinemas on 2 November and on Netflix globally from 16 November