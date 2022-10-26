Florence Pugh dazzles in Dublin for the Irish premiere of The Wonder

As The Wonder made its Irish debut at the Light House cinema in Smithfield, Florence Pugh, Niamh Algar and more took to the red carpet, all seemingly delighted to be back on Irish soil.
Florence Pugh’s highlight of her time in Ireland is “the people”, many of whom turned out in droves to see the cast and crew of The Wonder swap the wilds of Wicklow for the Light House cinema in Dublin as the film made its Irish premiere.
Cast including Florence Pugh, Niamh Algar, and mother-daughter duo Elaine Cassidy and Kíla Lord Cassidy took to the red carpet alongside author and screenwriter, Emma Donoghue and director Sebastián Lelio. They were met by an excited crowd, none deterred by the blustery October evening.
Pugh stars in the film as Lib Wright, an English nurse sent to 19th century, post-famine Ireland to tend to young Anna (Lord Cassidy) who claims to have forsaken all food, surviving solely on ‘manna from heaven’. As Pugh’s character navigates the murky waters of religion, starvation, belief and love, she is joined by a stellar cast, many of whom are Irish talent.
Speaking to The Irish Independent, Florence Pugh said it was the Irish people that made filming the experience: “Your schedule and your life wherever you are filming on location is completely determined by the food, the people, the hospitality...despite us shooting a very, very difficult storyline, a very powerful story, we had the most amazing time with our crew. Even though it was hard, it wasn't hard to be here.”
The psychological thriller is the first Netflix film to have been filmed entirely in the Republic of Ireland, and is based on a book of the same name by acclaimed Irish author Emma Donoghue. Donoghue penned the screenplay and says that it was “so important” that Ireland be the focal point for Anna and Lib’s story “I know that films are often made other than the places they are set for money reasons, but in this case, it made absolute sense to make it here and to be part of the Irish film industry.”
She adds that given the story’s focus on the idea of the ‘fasting girls’ and the female body, an Irish setting is all the more significant “And of course, in Ireland, we have such a painful history of girls, like in Magdalene hospitals, punished for having bodies.”
The Wonder opens in Irish cinemas on 2 November and on Netflix globally from 16 November