Five things to note when watching Netflix’s ‘Seaspiracy’ – according to this Irish marine biologist

Finn Ní Fhaoláin, marine biologist from Donegal, gives her thoughts on Netflix documentary Seaspiracy

Finn Ní Fhaoláin, marine biologist from Donegal, gives her thoughts on Netflix documentary Seaspiracy

Finn Ní Fhaoláin, marine biologist from Donegal, gives her thoughts on Netflix documentary Seaspiracy

An Irish marine biologist has shared her thoughts on the new hit Netflix documentary, Seaspiracy.

Seaspiracy is the newest documentary to gain widespread attention, focusing on the environmental impacts of the fishing industry.

Donegal marine biologist Finn Ní Fhaoláin said there are a few things to note while watching Netflix’s latest doc offering.

Read More

The conversation is happening – but the information isn’t new

Ms Ní Fhaoláin told Independent.ie that she’s “glad we’re finally having this conversation”.

“Much of what was discussed was covered in my MSc curriculum back in 2013, but at the time still felt so unacknowledged (and therefore hopeless).

“While the science in the film is not new or groundbreaking, it did feel like it was the first time this conversation was being had in such a public way.

"So I’m happy we’re here.”

Always check more resources

The Bundoran marine biologist said enthusiastic viewers should engage with more resources, and many marine organisations have already been quick to refute some of the statistics cited in the film.

“Even from the start, I noticed they were taking a very different stance on dolphin hunting in Japan (a topic extensively covered in the movie The Cove),” she said.

“I would always recommend, even after a documentary that seems very factual, to go check out some more resources.

"While deep diving a scientific journal with a coffee over breakfast might be your idea of hell (and my idea of heaven), the abstract - aka the short explanation at the start of a paper - is supposed to be written in a way that’s easily understandable.”

Expand Close Finn Ní Fhaoláin, marine biologist from Donegal, gives her thoughts on Netflix documentary Seaspiracy / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Finn Ní Fhaoláin, marine biologist from Donegal, gives her thoughts on Netflix documentary Seaspiracy

Follow the money

Ms Ní Fhaoláin brought up how critical the documentary is of Asian fishing practices – while largely ignoring western countries.

“The oddest thing for me about Seaspiracy was what felt like a constant attack on Asia,” she said.

"Both from studies and research, I’ve learned all about the devastating effects of European super trawlers on the world's oceans.

“Europe and America were not mentioned at all in terms of ‘perpetrator’ countries. Always be aware of the potential for bias.”

Privileged activism

The film advocates for a more plant-based diet. While Ms Ní Fhaoláin said that she also tries to follow a more vegetarian/vegan diet, it’s important to be aware that this may not be possible for everyone - particularly disadvantaged people.

“I am fully aware that for huge swathes of the world the ability to follow a plant-based diet is a massive privilege and lifestyle choice,” she said. “Yes for me (in Ireland), my groceries are cheaper cutting out meat, fish and dairy (for the most part) but for many parts of the world, fish is the main or only protein source.”

Expand Close Finn Ní Fhaoláin, marine biologist from Donegal, gives her thoughts on Netflix documentary Seaspiracy / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Finn Ní Fhaoláin, marine biologist from Donegal, gives her thoughts on Netflix documentary Seaspiracy

Don’t tar everyone with the same brush

Finally, she discussed how important it is to differentiate between the large factory farm businesses and smaller, more local fleets.

“I work in a fishing port, I see day in and day out how small scale fishers interact with their environment - helping me with seal rescues, bird rescues, clearing up plastic waste, repairing and reusing their nets.

“People just doing their best to earn a livelihood.

“Over half (if not much more) of the world’s fishing fleet is small inshore boats and yet they are a tiny percentage of the catch compared to factory ships.”

Read More

Irish Independent