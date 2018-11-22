Entertainment Movies

Friday 23 November 2018

First trailer released for upcoming Lion King film starring Beyonce

It will be released in 2019.

The first trailer for the upcoming live-action retelling of The Lion King starring Beyonce has been released (PA)

By Keiran Southern, Press Association Los Angeles Correspondent

The first trailer for the upcoming live-action retelling of The Lion King has been released.

Starring American musician and actor Donald Glover as Simba and Beyonce as Nala, the film is due to be released next year.

The first trailer – released to coincide with Thanksgiving in the US – features James Earl Jones narrating over the famous scene of a young Simba being held aloft over the kingdom.

July 19, 2019. #TheLionKing

Earl Jones, reprising his role as Mufasa from the 1994 Disney classic, says: “Everything the light touches is our kingdom, but a king’s time as ruler rises and falls like the sun. One day, the sun will set on my time here and will rise with you as the new king.”

The Lion King, directed by Jon Favreau, will also star English actor Chiwetel Ejiofor as Simba’s evil uncle Scar, John Oliver playing Mufasa’s advisor the bird Zazu and John Kani voicing the baboon Rafiki.

Take your place. #TheLionKing

Alfre Woodard will voice Simba’s mother Sarabi, child actor JD McCrary plays a young Simba and Shahadi Wright Joseph is the young Nala.

The Lion King tells the story of heir to the throne Simba, who must fight to take his rightful place as king when tragedy befalls his family.

The Lion King will be released on July 19 2019.

