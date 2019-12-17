Fans have been given a most excellent first look at Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter in Bill & Ted Face The Music.

First look at Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter in Bill & Ted Face The Music

The sci-fi comedy comes nearly 30 years after the second instalment in the franchise – 1991’s Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey – which was a sequel to 1989’s Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure.

The time has come, dudes! Your first look at #FacetheMusic is here! In theaters August 21, 2020. pic.twitter.com/K4tXKihPem — Bill & Ted 3 (@BillandTed3) December 17, 2019

Face The Music sees the time travelling heroes trying to create music for their band, Wyld Stallyns, in order to save the world.

First-look pictures shared on the film’s official Twitter account show Reeves and Winter – now middle-aged and with families – back in the time-travelling phone booth from previous films.

They are also seen deep in conversation with Death, played by William Sadler, who featured in Bogus Journey.

The third and final picture takes a look at three new additions to the cast.

Samara Weaving and Brigette Lundy-Paine star as Bill and Ted’s respective daughters, Thea and Billie, while rapper Kid Cudi is appearing as himself.

Bill & Ted Face The Music is set for release in August 2020.

PA Media