Netflix has released the first look at Jennifer Aniston in her role as a former beauty queen in upcoming film Dumplin’.

Netflix has released the first look at Jennifer Aniston in her role as a former beauty queen in upcoming film Dumplin’.

First look at Jennifer Aniston in Netflix film Dumplin’

Aniston plays a mother whose plus-size daughter is seeking to become a pageant queen for romantic reasons.

Netflix offered a glimpse of Aniston inhabiting the role of former pageant winner Rosie Dickson, wearing a dressing gown and donning a tiara at a table littered with beauty products.

Jennifer Aniston in Dumplin. (Bob Mahoney / Netflix)

She stars alongside Australian actress Danielle Macdonald, who plays her daughter Willowdean “Dumplin’” Dickson.

The overweight teenager is seeking to compete in a beauty pageant after becoming romantically interested in a boy.

Netflix offered a sneak peek at the character’s on-stage look in a Twitter post promoting Dumplin’, which is out on December 7.

It is based on the novel by Julie Murphy.

Press Association