First image released from Amy Winehouse film starring Marisa Abela

An image has been released of Marisa Abela playing Amy Winehouse in an upcoming film about the singer called Back To Black.

The actress, 26, who has starred in BBC Two series Industry and Sky One drama Cobra, is due to start filming the biopic, named after the artist’s famous album and song, next week.

In a photo released by production company Studio Canal UK, Abela is seen with Winehouse’s trademark hair, makeup and earrings.

Studio Canal UK said: “With cameras rolling from next week, we’re thrilled to release this first look at rising star Marisa Abela as Amy.”

Previously, Nowhere Boy and Fifty Shades Of Grey’s Sam Taylor-Johnson was announced as the director for the film, which the production company said is about “the life and music of the legendary artist”.

When Abela was named in the role on Friday, she shared a picture of herself near a Winehouse mural and wrote on Instagram: “I love you, Amy”.

While making reference to Winehouse’s speech from the 2008 Grammy Awards, Abela also wrote: “And for London. This is for London. Cause Camden Town ain’t burnin’ down.”

At the Grammys that year, the singer won record of the year, song of the year and best female pop vocal performance, all for Rehab, along with best new artist, and best pop vocal album for Back To Black.

Winehouse, one of the defining talents of her generation, died of alcohol poisoning aged 27 at her home in Camden, north London, on July 23 2011.

She was known for her soulful voice and songs such including Love Is A Losing Game and Tears Dry On Their Own, along with her collaboration with Mark Ronson in a cover of Valerie.