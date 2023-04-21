Filmmaker Sinéad O’Shea: ‘I heard this insane story about priests hijacking a newspaper van and I thought, it’s a brilliant story’

In the 1970s, Navan GPs Mary and Paddy Randles led a campaign of quiet resistance against the Catholic Church in the town. When documentary-maker Sinéad O’Shea heard how they’d rescued women from mother and baby homes and exposed the horrors of corporal punishment, she knew she had found her next project

Sinéad O'Shea with Mary Randles. Picture: Mark Condren

Lauren Murphy Fri 21 Apr 2023 at 11:00