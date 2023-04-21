Filmmaker Sinéad O’Shea: ‘I heard this insane story about priests hijacking a newspaper van and I thought, it’s a brilliant story’
In the 1970s, Navan GPs Mary and Paddy Randles led a campaign of quiet resistance against the Catholic Church in the town. When documentary-maker Sinéad O’Shea heard how they’d rescued women from mother and baby homes and exposed the horrors of corporal punishment, she knew she had found her next project
Lauren Murphy
In the kitchen of her Navan home, Dr Mary Randles is busying herself laying out chocolate biscuits and boiling the kettle when the doorbell suddenly goes. She rushes out to the hall to answer it, as Sinéad O’Shea pours cups of tea for the three of us.