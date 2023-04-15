| 3.5°C Dublin

Filmmaker Sinéad O’Shea: ‘I heard this insane story about priests hijacking a newspaper van and I thought, it’s a brilliant story’

In the 1970s, Navan GPs Mary and Paddy Randles led a campaign of quiet resistance against the Catholic Church in the town. When documentary-maker Sinéad O’Shea heard how they’d rescued women from mother and baby homes and exposed the horrors of corporal punishment, she knew she had found her next project

Paddy Randles went to the UK&rsquo;s News of the World to publicise the horrors of corporal punishment Expand
Close

Paddy Randles went to the UK&rsquo;s News of the World to publicise the horrors of corporal punishment

Paddy Randles went to the UK’s News of the World to publicise the horrors of corporal punishment

Filmmaker Sinead O'Shea with Dr Mary Randles.

Mary Randles. Picture: Mark Condren

Lauren Murphy

In the kitchen of her Navan home, Dr Mary Randles is busying herself laying out chocolate biscuits and boiling the kettle when the doorbell suddenly goes. She rushes out to the hall to answer it, as Sinéad O’Shea pours cups of tea for the three of us.

What’s interesting about Mary’s relationship with Navan is that she did find it really tough at the start, but it’s really come full circle,” Sinéad says. “When I heard the doorbell there, I was reminded: she’ll often come out to her doorstep, and there’ll be these presents left there for her. That happens a lot. People don’t even want to have a chat with her, they just want to show their appreciation. It’s really beautiful.”

