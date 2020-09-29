'Filming on Dublin streets you can really see the damage and it’s pretty heart-breaking' - Tom Vaughan Lawlor

They told him it wouldn’t be easy. Indeed, two weeks into production on Peter Mackie Burns and Mark O’Halloran’s sobering, existential drama, Rialto, its leading man, the inimitable Tom Vaughan-Lawlor, began to feel the heat.

It was O’Halloran who informed the actor that the role of Colm — a middle-aged Dubliner and father-of-two, who loses himself to alcoholism and who begins to explore his sexuality with a 19-year-old male sex worker — might be a tough gig, and he was right. Vaughan-Lawlor calls it a “wobble”, and he was lucky he had a wide-eyed visitor on his way to help cheer him up.

“I had my son come from England to stay with me for a few weeks,” he recalls, “and just having him greet me in the door — it’s an amazing way to let go of the character, and just be with him and in his world that is totally filled of wonder and is without cynicism and is without psychological pain.”

Freddie (9) kept his talented father company. It helped the 42-year-old actor to readjust to life, following a brutal day in someone else’s shoes.

“When they’re that age, it’s amazing to come home and they just disarm you. For two weeks, I knew I had that at the end of the day and that really did keep me sane. You also have to put [the character] away for your children’s sake, you can’t take it home with you. You can live a part as much as you can, but at the same time, you can’t be affecting your family with it, it’s just selfish. You’ve gotta let it go, so he was like my saving grace, really.”

Indeed, shooting Rialto also gave Vaughan-Lawlor the opportunity to return to — and work in — the capital. He and his actress wife, Claire Cox, currently live outside of London with Freddie and daughter, Maia, who turns two in November. Rialto was one of the first times the IFTA Award-winning actor had shot scenes on the streets of his hometown since Love/Hate wrapped in 2014.

“Any time I’ve shot on the streets, like with Love/Hate especially, I’ve got a character who’s just so alpha and so relentlessly focused on one goal and so power-hungry and just an ego maniac, and then you have this other man in Colm who’s totally the opposite, who’s trying to disappear into the wallpaper and just be invisible because he hates himself, and so that was such a different experience, being in the streets of Dublin and being invisible.

“Also filming down by the boardwalk, seeing the kind of damage that’s there in real life, it’s really sobering. Christ, it was quite a tough day that, just being around all these people who are lost souls and then trying to kind of become one of them for a day. You just realise how lost people can be in their lives and so it was a totally different filming experience to anything I’ve had before in Dublin, and in way seeing a totally different part of Dublin that I hadn’t been conscious of before, to be honest.

“You see it,” he continues, “but I suppose you kind of emotionally check out of it because you can’t take on people’s things too much because you’ll drown yourself emotionally on some level, but when you’re playing a part that’s somewhere in that same emotional, psychological head space, you can really see the damage and it’s pretty heart-breaking.”

Again, Rialto was a tough shoot, but a rewarding one for one of Dublin’s finest actors. It’s pure cinematic misery, just the way we like it, but it’s also a beautiful-looking film, and Vaughan-Lawlor delivers a magnificent turn opposite Dunkirk star, Tom Glynn-Carney.

It’s one of two brand-new Vaughan-Lawlor projects en route, the other being Frank of Ireland, a TV comedy courtesy of co-writers and stars, Domhnall and Brian Gleeson. The series was originally supposed to wrap in Belfast in March, before the pandemic hit.

“We only had a couple of weeks to go,” he remembers, “and I was due to fly back on a Sunday, and on the Saturday I just got an email saying, ‘Don’t come back because we had to shut down’. As with everyone it was such a shock I think, because we were so close to the end.”

Life in lockdown began. The actor, who’d had a busy few years with both leading and supporting roles in acclaimed thrillers (Maze, The Cured), gripping television dramas (Dublin Murders) and blockbuster behemoths (Avengers: Infinity War), was forced to take a break from playing pretend for a living. He made the most of it.

“I read a lot of comfort books”, he says. “Things that make you happy and feel safe made sense to me, so I was reaching for comfort books and then watching a lot of trashy TV — anything too intense in terms of art or TV or film, I was slightly wary of. Because it was obviously such an intense time.”

“Also, we’re really lucky, we live by the sea in a small town in south east England, so it was just about kind of staving off boredom really and insanity because of the mundanity of the day to day. But having said that, we were just lucky to be safe. Other than that, it was lots of trying to home school, which didn’t go very well!”

Two weeks ago, Frank of Ireland finally made it to the finish line, with all new safety guidelines and practices in place on set. “Humans’ ability to adapt is so astonishing,” he explains.

“The first few days were really hard to get your head around, but after about three days you go, ‘Okay, we’ll just adapt to this, we can figure out, we’ll do it.’ You make the best of it. It was really positive to finish, and I think we’ll make it work — in the industry, we’ll make it work.”

Encouraging words from an industry veteran who, if you’ll recall, had already developed a name for himself on the stage before Stuart Carolan’s crime land television drama, Love/Hate, came about. I wonder, on the eve of the show’s tenth anniversary, does Tom Vaughan-Lawlor ever think about what might have happened had he not taken on the role of ruthless crime boss, Nigel ‘Nidge’ Delaney?

“I think that’s like a constant thing in actors’ lives,” he tells me, “doors that open and close. I remember I auditioned for a play the summer of 2009 that I didn’t get, and I really was devastated about it — it took me a while to get over it. It was a writer I love, a play I love, a part I love, and it was in London. But if I had gotten the part, I wouldn’t have been available for the first season of Love/Hate and that’s life-changing.

“So, you know, for actors, it’s constant sliding doors. I remember standing on set in the first season thinking, ‘My God, if I had gotten that play, I wouldn’t be here’, and then several years later thinking, ‘God, if I had gotten that play, I’d be watching from the other side of the glass, watching this incredible show and wanting to be part of it… it’s a bonkers life”.

Rialto is released in cinemas on Friday. A Dublin release is planned for October 10.





