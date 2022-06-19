Filming of Obamas’ Netflix dark comedy-thriller to begin in west Cork this week

West Cork is set to rival Hollywood as a Netflix comedy-thriller which counts Barack and Michelle Obama amongst its executive producers will begin filming this week.

'Bodkin', which is the working title of the seven-part series, represents the first major production between the Obamas and the world's TV streaming giant.

Filming on the production will begin this week and the Netflix team are expected to be in west Cork for several weeks.

The dark comedy-thriller is expected to be broadcast in 2023.

The reason for west Cork being chosen remains a closely guarded secret - but the proud local film-making connection allied to its selection of idyllic fishing ports are believed to have been crucial in the area being selected.

'Bodkin' has been described by Netflix as "a darkly comedic thriller about a motley crew of podcasters who set out to investigate the mysterious disappearance of three strangers in an idyllic, coastal Irish town.

"But once they start pulling at threads, they discover a story much bigger and weirder than they could have ever imagined.

"As our heroes try to discern fact from fiction - about the case, about their colleagues, and, most painfully, themselves - the series challenges our perception of truth and exposes the stories we tell ourselves to justify our beliefs or validate our fears."

The cast features a multinational array of talent with Irish stars including Dublin's Siobhán Cullen who starred in 'The Dry' and 'The Limehouse Golem', Cork's Chris Walley, best known for 'The Young Offenders' and Dublin's David Wilmot who featured in 'The Guard' and 'The Alienist.'

Other stars include Will Forte and Robyn Cara.

It is not known if Barack and Michelle Obama will travel to Ireland for any of the production operations.

Local sources said it is not believed they will travel as most production and editing will occur overseas.

The Obamas involvement is through their production company, Higher Ground, which will see them undertake an expanding range of projects with Netflix.

Wild Atlantic Pictures and Wiip are also involved as production companies on the project.

The strong Irish connection is further underlined by Dublin's David Flynn being included amongst the executive producers.

'Bodkin' will feature seven episodes with the bulk of the filming taking place in Union Hall and Glandore in west Cork which boast some of Ireland's most stunning coastal scenery.

The area is a busy fishing port which Netflix producers believe will add realism and authenticity to the production.

However, both Dublin and Wicklow are also expected to feature on the filming schedule.

Production is set to last through summer and conclude sometime between September and November.

It is the first drama series of its type filmed in Ireland by Netflix and Higher Ground - and Irish film officials hope it will lead to more work being undertaken here.

Netflix previously filmed their documentary on the Sophie Toscan du Plantier murder in west Cork.

'Bodkin' was created by Jez Scharf known for 'The Undream' and will be directed by Nash Edgerton.

West Cork business interests and locals alike were thrilled with the project.

The area already hosts the popular Fastnet Film Festival and was the location chosen for shooting the Irish War of Independence epic, 'The Wind That Shakes The Barley'.

West Cork is no stranger to film stars with both Jeremy Irons and David Puttnam making their homes in the area.