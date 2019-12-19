Film roles for women have changed for the better: Saoirse Ronan

The 25-year-old, who recently garnered a Golden Globe nomination for her leading role as Jo March in 'Little Women' and is now tipped for an Oscar nod, said things have changed hugely in the past 10 years, with an increasingly wide scope of roles for actresses.

"There were no interesting roles for me during my teenager years," she said.

"Before 'Brooklyn', I was really lucky to be able to land small but interesting parts in movies such as 'The Grand Budapest Hotel'. But in terms of leading a film with an interesting character, there was nothing out there, compared to the way it is now. It has really changed over the last few years.

"For me, it has always been a case of, 'do I want to keep working, regardless of the roles or do I want to wait for the right thing?' I've always tried to stick to that."

She told 'RTÉ Guide' she was "excited" to reunite with her 'Lady Bird' director friend Greta Gerwig for the new movie based on the classic novel by Louisa May Alcott centred around four sisters trying to find their way in the world in 1860's New England.

"Greta and I are very much in sync on set, having gone through so much together on the roller-coaster that was 'Lady Bird'; so we were stepping into very familiar territory in terms of how we work and what is expected from each of us," she said.

"So it was more exciting than daunting."

Gerwig, who was last year nominated for an Oscar for Best Director and Best Screenplay, has long championed leading roles for women and Ronan cites her as a huge inspiration.

"There is no one I look up to more than Greta, in terms of the style of actor and film-maker that she is," she said.

She also spoke about filming with Hollywood legend Meryl Streep for the new movie, which is due for release in Ireland on St Stephen's Day.

Ronan said that her 'pinch-me' moment came afterwards as she was so involved in the scene with Streep, who plays Aunt March.

"We didn't have much time together. I kind of had to put my feelings aside and focus on what we were doing," she said.

"It was a fun scene; not too emotional or anything like that. I had met Meryl a few times before so it was nice knowing that she's quite a light-hearted person on set.

"But as soon as we finished, it suddenly hit me that I had done a scene with her and I got really emotional.

"It was brilliant after meeting her for so many years to finally get to share a scene with her, especially in this film where her character is so important to the March girls," she said.

