Film Independent Spirit Awards: The main winners

Nomadland continued its dominance of awards season after picking up another major prize.

It was named best feature at the Film Independent Spirit Awards and looks unstoppable ahead of the Oscars.

British stars Carey Mulligan and Riz Ahmed were also among the winners.

And the award for BEST FEATURE goes to...



Nomadland! #SpiritAwards pic.twitter.com/LC3b639Kvv — IFC (@IFC) April 23, 2021

Here are the main winners from the ceremony:

Best feature – Nomadland

Best director – Chloe Zhao (Nomadland)

Best male lead – Riz Ahmed (Sound Of Metal)

Best female lead – Carey Mulligan (Promising Young Woman)

Best supporting female – Yuh-jung Youn (Minari)

Best first screenplay – Andy Siara (Palm Springs)

Best first feature – Sound Of Metal

Best supporting male – Paul Raci (Sound Of Metal)

Best documentary – Crip Camp

Best screenplay – Emerald Fennell (Promising Young Woman)

Best editing – Chloe Zhao (Nomadland)

Best international film – Quo Vadis, Aida? (Bosnia)

Best cinematography – Joshua James Richards (Nomadland)

John Cassavetes Award – Residue

Best new scripted series – I May Destroy You

Best female performance in a scripted series – Shira Haas (Unorthodox)

Best male performance in a scripted series – Amit Rahav (Unorthodox)

Best new non-scripted or documentary series – Immigration Nation

Robert Altman Award – One Night In Miami

