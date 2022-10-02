Film director Antonia Campbell-Hughes: ‘I was sent scripts that reeked of misogyny’

Antonia Campbell-Hughes’s debut feature as a director, It Is in Us All, begins with a drive taken by its protagonist, well-heeled Londoner Hamish (Cosmo Jarvis), across Northern Ireland, to Donegal, where he has been bequeathed a cottage. On the journey he passes through a ghostly, almost lunar, landscape which is abruptly illuminated as his car collides with that of a young man, who dies in the wreckage.

For Hamish the crash initially seems not much more than a tragic nuisance. He discharges himself from hospital and brushes the incident off in a Zoom call with his distant (in every sense) father. Over the course of the film, however, he begins to reconnect with aspects of himself and the family life and youth he never had.

An intense, crush-like connection with a local lad, Evan (Rhys Mannion) ignites a sort of second adolescence, as Hamish tries to heal from the damage of his past.

The film is dedicated to Campbell-Hughes’s father Peter, a Cambridge-educated Englishman who had moved to Donegal 20 years before he met her mother.

“He died many years ago,” she tells me over coffee at a Dublin hotel. “And he’s buried in a little place called Inch in Donegal. And it was really interesting even having him buried there. He’s buried in my mother’s family plot. Because he was a Protestant he couldn’t be buried there so we had to appeal [to church authorities].

“So all of that is tied up to my relationship with it [the film] because I wanted to understand him better, I suppose.

“I think the greatest honour you can do for someone who has passed is to try and posthumously understand them. And that’s what I wanted to do. I wanted to know the man and explore him and why he was so in love with this place that is not where he is from. So many aspects of this story bleed into my relationship to the place, to Donegal.”

In a sense it seems strange to think the urbane and enigmatic Campbell-Hughes – a polyglot former fashion designer, who has built an enviable career as a star of indie cinema – spent her early life in that corner of rural Ireland (although she was, in fact, born in Derry). The accent comes easily to her – she breaks out in a flawlessly lilting Northern brogue to make a point a couple of times – and her father was what she calls “an apologetic Brit”.

“He was very pro-Northern Ireland, he was very pro-republican in that sense. I spent Christmases with cousins in Derry. But, not to be reductive, it was like Derry Girls, it [the Troubles] just existed as a sort of background to day-to-day life. People handled it with humour.”

When she was a small child her parents brought her to live in the US for a few years, before moving back to Europe where they spent time in Switzerland and France. The country where she had begun her life seemed distant and almost foreign.

“Even when people say: ‘Oh, are you coming home for Christmas?’ And it sounded so alien to my ears. I didn’t see [Ireland] as home at all.”

At 13 she and her family moved to Frankfurt, Germany, and she attended an international school. She was a shy child, and very much an introvert.

“School was not something that I liked. It wasn’t fun. I lived in books. The natural landscape in Germany and Switzerland is amazing. So I spent a lot of time alone with books, in forests and in trees. I mean, it sounds daft. But that’s what I did. I was a total loner.”

She had harboured ambitions to be a scientist like her father, but as a teenager she rebelled. “I was into punk music. I was a little anarchist. It wasn’t that there was any badness in me, it was just a case of trying to find myself.”

She never thought becoming a performer was a possibility, however. “I was not popular at school at all. I was really lonely. So I just never conceived that I could stand in front of people and perform. I wouldn’t look in a mirror or be showcasing myself. I was very internalised.”

And yet she knew she wanted “to create, as wanky as that sounds”. She went and did a fashion internship with DKNY when she was 17, and began living in the historic artist’s quarter of New York’s East Village and wearing her own handmade creations. Magazine editors soon took notice of this precocious fashion sprite.

“Suddenly there were articles about me in Nylon and Dazed & Confused and The Face and all of this was because I looked ‘funny’ and I was young. And you know, that was that time where you’re just in all the magazines for being up-and-coming and interesting. And now it’s called being an influencer, I suppose.”

At that age she thought of fashion as being a “very pure medium”.

“In due course I would learn that it’s not that at all. It’s highly commercial. It’s a business.”

She moved back to Dublin, studied at NCAD, and set up her own label. Her father helped her with the business side of things. “I was 19 at this point. I had no idea what I was doing. So I’d pack boxes and orders and factories in Poland.”

Topshop began to stock her clothing. “It was chaos trying to pack boxes. Suddenly, I was selling at 30 outlets. So I had an agent. And there were shops in Japan [stocking her clothing].”

To say she was regarded as one of the country’s coolest up-and-comers in this period would be to understate things. Waifish, hip and well connected – she dated Babyshambles bassist Drew McConnell for a time – it seemed only a matter of time before she made waves outside of fashion.

She went to London and, despite being convinced she would only be there a week, her stay ended up being extended after she was cast in the BBC series Lead Balloon, which was co-created by Jack Dee and Pete Sinclair. “And then, suddenly, I was doing this British comedy show for years on end.”

It seemed an unlikely progression from fashion designer and rock muse to playing for laughs. She says nobody was more bemused than she. “I knew nothing about British comedy... like nothing. I had grown up watching French films. I was a kind of wild card. And I think that was only allowed in the world of comedy. And I was given a chance. And it was very rare then.

“After two years, I was only doing comedy. And I was like: ‘Why am I? I’m not funny. I don’t want to be in comedy.’”

To extricate herself she had to “stop completely and start over again to be considered a dramatic actress”.

She took a number of stage roles; in The Lion’s Mouth at the Royal Court Theatre and in Roberto Zucco at the Project Theatre in Dublin. “It was a time when actors had to prove their worth, to work on their craft. Being a hot, young, 20-year-old with 500,000 Instagram followers didn’t get you a job, like it might now.”

In 2009 she was in Oscar winning director Jane Campion’s movie, Bright Star, about the life of the poet John Keats, and Campbell-Hughes says Campion became a friend and early mentor. “I was still doing comedy then. And that was the first kind of little step over. And I was so grateful. She was so warm and nurturing to me. And that was the beginning [of her film career].”

In 2012 she received the Shooting Star Award at the Berlinale, Germany’s biggest film festival, and she was described as “the love child of Chloë Sevigny and Maggie Gyllenhaal”. It seemed like there might be pressure to go to Hollywood, and, as she puts it herself, “be in some Marvel movie”.

“I’m just not the type for that. Anything I took on was a fairly good fit for me.”

Her judiciousness with the roles she took on insulated her from any untoward MeToo-ish behaviour, she says. “I used to always be quite curious about this term ‘casting couch’. I was very conscious of the whole idea way before the MeToo movement. And for me, I just knew that I would never end up there because it was completely foreign to who I was.

“I would sometimes be sent scripts for things that reeked of misogyny to me. I just wouldn’t go to them. It never appealed to me.” What about parity of pay? “I mean, everything I did was on such a low budget. It [pay disparities] hardly factored. I wouldn’t see people’s pay cheques. I’m sure it did exist. I’m sure lots of people weren’t being paid equally.”

In 2013 she starred in 3096 Days as Natascha Kampusch, the young Austrian girl who had been kidnapped and lived in the basement of her captor for eight years. The film prompted much comment about her weight loss for the role.

“I don’t want to talk about it,” she says firmly when I mention this, before adding she never watched the film until recently. “The one thing that did get lost is that it’s a great performance – and I don’t toot my horn often. It was also shot by [influential German cinematographer] Michael Ballhaus. That’s extraordinary. It was the last film he ever made. And he came out of retirement to do it. And he’s one of the greats.”

The themes of the film were important to her, she says. “I watched an interview with Natascha. When she came out [into the public eye, after her captivity], she was very mismanaged. And she did lots of radio shows and talk shows.

“They [the media] needed her to be a victim. And she said, ‘but I loved him [her captor, Wolfgang Priklopil]. Women are beaten by their husbands all the time. And they still serve him dinner at night. And we don’t challenge that.’

“And I thought, for someone who’s been through what she has, it really spoke to me. And that’s why I wanted to do the film.”

Over the last decade she’s worked as an actress with stars of the calibre of Ridley Scott, Scarlett Johansson and Domhnall Gleeson, but directing always seemed a natural career progression for her. Her 2020 short film Acre Fall Between was described by the Guardian as “disquietingly hallucinatory” and “dreamlike”. Its setting of the desolate Northern Ireland border – and plot – a man (Mark O’Halloran) begins a desperate search for his family – seemed to foreshadow the themes of It Is in Us All.

“I did not want to write the story about the locale or the people or the community from their voice because I don’t feel I have the right to do that,” she says of the new film. “I wanted to write a protagonist who was an observer. And that’s how I feel. I feel I’m hugely nationalistic as someone who champions and appreciates rather than having an ownership.”

Making the film, funded through Screen Ireland’s POV scheme, was a challenge with the various Covid restrictions. “That was tricky. It was challenging in terms of basic things, like accommodation. But we kind of took over this little town in Dungloe. And they were a great host to us, because everything had been shut down. Then I had a lot of actors coming from England that couldn’t come anymore. So there were some last-minute recasts.”

She was bemused at the idea of filmmaking being designated essential work. “But it was obviously to keep larger productions going, because it’s important for the industry, for commerce. And then my little film tags along.”

Her next film will have similarly psychoanalytical subtexts. “I’m really interested in material possession and where that stops and starts, our own need for self-preservation. I think ultimately greed is the need to live long, to grapple with our fear of mortality. And where does material acquisition end and our need for self-preservation begin? That’s a question I want to explore.”

Working behind the camera is a natural fit for the clearly introverted and cerebral character. “I think I went through many years of trying to be different. For some reason, I’ve always been curious. A word I can’t bear is ‘ambition’. I don’t know, I think it has a dirty connotation. But there is an innate drive in me. And it’s just curiosity. I can’t sit down and watch TV. And it’s not a draw and a drive to other people. It is just to find and create and understand.”

‘It Is in Us All’ is in selected cinemas nationwide