| 10.1°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Film director Antonia Campbell-Hughes: ‘I was sent scripts that reeked of misogyny’

The Derry girl has transitioned effortlessly from high fashion to TV sitcom, to directing a major movie

Antonia Campbell-Hughes&rsquo;s debut feature as a director, 'It Is In Us All', is out now Expand
'It Is In Us All. is dedicated to Antonia Campbell-Hughes&rsquo;s father Peter Expand
Cosmo Jarvis plays an English businessman in 'It Is In Us All' Expand
Antonia was regarded as one of the country&rsquo;s coolest up-and-comers Expand
Hollywood was not a good fit for Antonia Expand

Close

Antonia Campbell-Hughes&rsquo;s debut feature as a director, 'It Is In Us All', is out now

Antonia Campbell-Hughes’s debut feature as a director, 'It Is In Us All', is out now

'It Is In Us All. is dedicated to Antonia Campbell-Hughes&rsquo;s father Peter

'It Is In Us All. is dedicated to Antonia Campbell-Hughes’s father Peter

Cosmo Jarvis plays an English businessman in 'It Is In Us All'

Cosmo Jarvis plays an English businessman in 'It Is In Us All'

Antonia was regarded as one of the country&rsquo;s coolest up-and-comers

Antonia was regarded as one of the country’s coolest up-and-comers

Hollywood was not a good fit for Antonia

Hollywood was not a good fit for Antonia

/

Antonia Campbell-Hughes’s debut feature as a director, 'It Is In Us All', is out now

Donal Lynch Twitter

Antonia Campbell-Hughes’s debut feature as a director, It Is in Us All, begins with a drive taken by its protagonist, well-heeled Londoner Hamish (Cosmo Jarvis), across Northern Ireland, to Donegal, where he has been bequeathed a cottage. On the journey he passes through a ghostly, almost lunar, landscape which is abruptly illuminated as his car collides with that of a young man, who dies in the wreckage.

For Hamish the crash initially seems not much more than a tragic nuisance. He discharges himself from hospital and brushes the incident off in a Zoom call with his distant (in every sense) father. Over the course of the film, however, he begins to reconnect with aspects of himself and the family life and youth he never had.

Related topics

More On People & Culture Magazine

Most Watched

Privacy