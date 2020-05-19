Film academy wins auction for Florence Pugh’s Midsommar dress

The film academy has won an auction for Florence Pugh’s May Queen dress from horror film Midsommar (A24/PA)

The headpiece and dress, made up of 10,000 silk flowers, were among a raft of costumes, props and set pieces from films made by production company A24 that went under the hammer.

Money raised went towards the coronavirus relief effort.

Weâre excited to share our newest acquisition, the May Queen gown made of 10,000 silk flowers from the film MIDSOMMAR (2019), written and directed by @AriAster and starring @Florence_Pugh. 100% of #A24Auctions proceeds go to @FDNYFoundation @A24 pic.twitter.com/tNU6okYnad — Academy Museum of Motion Pictures (@AcademyMuseum) May 19, 2020

The Academy Museum Of Motion Pictures said it was “excited to share our newest acquisition” after buying the dress.

While the academy did not confirm how much it had paid, the winning bid on A24 Auctions’s website is listed as 65,000 dollars (£53,000).

The dress, worn in the final scene of 2019 horror film Midsommar by British Oscar nominee Pugh, had caught the eye before the auction, with celebrity suitors lining up to bid.

Ariana Grande shared a screenshot of it to her Instagram Story and wrote: “i’m crying / also i’m bidding as soon as possible.”

Pop star Halsey also signalled her interest, repeatedly writing: “me, to myself: dont bid for the midsommar may queen outfit.”

Also sold at the auction was a purple hoodie worn by Zendaya in TV drama Euphoria, which went for 8,000 dollars (£6,500).

Stevie’s skateboard from Jonah Hill’s directorial debut Mid90s fetched 7,500 dollars (£6,100) and the ‘coolest girl in the world’ capsule from acclaimed coming-of-age comedy Eighth Grade sold for 3,275 dollars (£2,600).

