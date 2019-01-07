A model handing out Fiji Water became an online sensation at the 2019 Golden Globe awards after she repeatedly posed in the background of photos on the red carpet.

‘Fiji Water Girl’ steals the show on the Golden Globes red carpet

With a tray of bottles and a subtly-raised eyebrow, ‘Fiji Water Girl’ was almost ever-present as the stars arrived, staring straight down the camera and winning over hundreds of social media users.

The Fiji water lady taught us that while you may never be a celebrity, you can ALWAYS lurk smugly in the background of someone else’s moment.



Thank you, Fiji water lady. #goldenglobes⁠ ⁠ pic.twitter.com/QR0RtUMsms — mubby19 (@marybethwalk) January 7, 2019

The best supporting look on the red carpet hands down has to go to the #fijiwatergirl she served too many looks to not get ‘discovered’ tonight. #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/dx5u45Xgwc — Bambinoir (@Bambinior) January 7, 2019

Got my Halloween outfit sorted. I’m going as Fiji water girl from the #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/geZ7w7Uqit — James Cooper (@coopdloop) January 7, 2019

She was swiftly crowned the winner of the red carpet by social media users, who began making memes.

The Fiji water woman posing behind celebrities on the red carpet #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/ivHZvQ1UAo — jon (@prasejeebus) January 7, 2019

Before the awards show itself had even started, parody Twitter accounts had sprung up.

I'm calling it. We have our first #meme of #2019. #FijiWaterGirl out at the #GoldenGlobes hydrating everyone's thirst. Is she supposed to be there? pic.twitter.com/nKPGjrxFMU — FijiWaterGirl (@FijiWaterGirl) January 7, 2019

Other users photoshopped her into classic film scenes.

That Fiji water girl is really out here stealing scenes #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/1BH9Br3iOB — imamess (@SGFGrowyso) January 7, 2019

But after hours of speculation, Canadian-born model Kelleth Cuthbert revealed herself as the model in question with a post on Instagram.

“Not the worst way to spend a Sunday,” she wrote, with a photo of herself on the red carpet.

Press Association