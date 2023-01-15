Farrell and Butler go head to head for first time at 28th Critics Choice Awards (AP)

Colin Farrell and Austin Butler will go head to head directly for the first time as contenders for a top acting award at the 28th annual Critics Choice Awards (CCA).

The pair have already been recognised separately for their performances in The Banshees Of Inisherin and Elvis, respectively – picking up accolades at the Golden Globe awards earlier this week.

The CCA, the second major ceremony of the awards show season, is historically the most accurate predictor of Academy Award nominations and will take place in Los Angeles on Sunday.

Sci-fi thriller Everything Everywhere All At Once leads the film contenders at the awards, having earned 14 nominations.

The film – starring Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan and James Hong – was nominated best picture and best comedy, as well as several acting nods.

Both Yeoh and Quan earned nominations for best actress and best supporting actor respectively – both also having won Golden Globes on Tuesday.

The film’s other stars, Jamie Lee Curtis and Stephanie Hsu, are both up for Best Supporting Actress, and the cast garnered a Best Acting Ensemble nomination.

Everything Everywhere All At Once is joined in the top category by Martin McDonagh’s The Banshees Of Inisherin, which also received nine nominations in total.

The film takes on Babylon, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, RRR, Tar, Women Talking, Elvis and Steven Spielberg’s The Fabelmans in the best picture category.

Blockbuster films Avatar: The Way Of Water, and Top Gun: Maverick also earned nods for best picture.

The CCA previously said that there were 11 best picture nominees this year due to an exact tie.

At the Golden Globes on Tuesday, Farrell won the best performance by an actor in a motion picture: musical or comedy and Butler won the equivalent award for a dramatic motion picture.

The pair will battle it out for the CCA best actor award, and are joined by Brendan Fraser, Bill Nighy, Paul Mescal and Tom Cruise.

As well as Yeoh, CCA best actress nominees include Cate Blanchett, Viola Davis, Danielle Deadwyler, Margot Robbie and Michelle Williams.

Taylor Swift, Rihanna and Lady Gaga are set to go head to head for the second time after all being nominated in the CCA best song category – all having lost out at the Golden Globes to Naatu Naatu, from the film RRR.

US comedy show Abbott Elementary leads the television contenders at the Critics Choice Awards, having earned six nominations.

It was also previously announced that Hollywood star Jeff Bridges will receive the Critics Choice Lifetime Achievement Award at this year’s show.

The star-studded ceremony will take place at the Fairmont Century Plaza hotel in Los Angeles, and is due to begin at 3am UK time.