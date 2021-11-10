Fans welcomed back to Downton with first-look images from A New Era

Hugh Bonneville stars as Robert Grantham and Michelle Dockery as Lady Mary (Ben Blackall/Focus Features/PA)

Fans have been offered a first look at the highly-anticipated sequel to the Downton Abbey film.

Hugh Bonneville, who stars as Robert Grantham, and Michelle Dockery, who returns as Lady Mary, are pictured on the stairs of the stately home.

It was confirmed earlier this year that Downton Abbey: A New Era will arrive in cinemas on March 18 2022.

Expand Close Sophie McShera as Daisy and Lesley Nicol as Mrs. Patmore (Ben Blackall/Focus Features/PA) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Sophie McShera as Daisy and Lesley Nicol as Mrs. Patmore (Ben Blackall/Focus Features/PA)

Another image shows Sophie McShera’s Daisy and Lesley Nicol’s Mrs Patmore chatting over a stove in the kitchen of the fictional Yorkshire country estate.

Other characters including Bertie Pelham (Harry Hadden-Paton) and Lady Edith (Laura Carmichael) are seen preparing for a tennis match.

Expand Close 4178_D054_01693-01700_RCC(l-r.) Harry Hadden-Paton stars as Bertie Pelham, Laura Carmichael as Lady Edith, Tuppence Middleton as Lucy Smith and Allen Leech as Tom Branson in DOWNTON ABBEY: A New Era, a Focus Features release. Credit: Ben Blackall / © 2021 Focus Features, LLC / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp 4178_D054_01693-01700_RCC(l-r.) Harry Hadden-Paton stars as Bertie Pelham, Laura Carmichael as Lady Edith, Tuppence Middleton as Lucy Smith and Allen Leech as Tom Branson in DOWNTON ABBEY: A New Era, a Focus Features release. Credit: Ben Blackall / © 2021 Focus Features, LLC

Dame Maggie Smith, Laura Carmichael, Jim Carter and Elizabeth McGovern will all be reprising their roles.

And Hugh Dancy, Laura Haddock, Nathalie Baye and Dominic West are joining the cast.

Expand Close 4178_D012_00761_RCLaura Haddock stars as Myrna Dalgleish and Michael Fox as Andy in DOWNTON ABBEY: A New Era, a Focus Features release. Credit: Ben Blackall / © 2021 Focus Features, LLC / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp 4178_D012_00761_RCLaura Haddock stars as Myrna Dalgleish and Michael Fox as Andy in DOWNTON ABBEY: A New Era, a Focus Features release. Credit: Ben Blackall / © 2021 Focus Features, LLC

Video of the Day

The hugely popular TV series aired on ITV from 2010 to 2015 and followed the fortunes of the aristocratic Crawley family and their downstairs servants.

Show creator Julian Fellowes is returning to pen the script while Simon Curtis, whose credits include My Week With Marilyn, is on directing duties.

The first movie, in 2019, followed a royal visit to the Crawley family and Downton staff.