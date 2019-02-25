Fans praise Spike Lee and Samuel L Jackson for sharing ‘beautiful’ hug at Oscars

Samuel L Jackson took social media by storm when he enthusiastically presented Spike Lee with the Oscar for best adapted screenplay for BlacKkKlansman.

The nod is Lee’s first Academy Award and Jackson called out in joy as the result was revealed, with the former leaping into the latter’s arms as he took to the stage.

Many commended the pair for the loving friendship they displayed on the night.

If I live my whole life and get a friend who loves me as much as Samuel L. Jackson loves Spike Lee I will have lived a damn good life my goodness #Oscars — Kelly Lawler (@klawls) February 25, 2019

YES Blackkklansmen! Spike Lee climbing Samuel L. Jackson like a tree is a MOOD #oscars — Ashley Clements (@TheAshleyClem) February 25, 2019

The two men have worked together on a number of films, including 1989’s Do The Right Thing.

This was not missed by fans, who gave the reunion a warm response.

Spike Lee is accepting his Oscar from Samuel L. Jackson. Absolutely beautiful. #Oscars — Evette Dionne 🤷🏾‍♀️ (@freeblackgirl) February 25, 2019

I’m so glad it was Sam Jackson who gave Spike his first Oscar. For years I would’ve never guessed that would be possible. A dope moment! — Bakari Sellers (@Bakari_Sellers) February 25, 2019

Along with his award, Lee also received his first nomination for best director, which he told reporters before the ceremony should have happened years ago.

He was previously nominated for his screenplay for Do The Right Thing and for documentary 4 Little Girls, but his lack of a nomination for directing Do The Right Thing at the 1990 ceremony is widely regarded as a snub.

Press Association