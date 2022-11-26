Fans given first look at Idris Elba in upcoming Luther movie

Netflix has released two first look images of the upcoming Luther film (Netflix/PA)

Fans have been offered a first glimpse at the upcoming Luther movie ahead of its release next year.

Idris Elba has portrayed the character of DCI John Luther in the BBC crime thriller series since its launch in 2010. The film, of the same name, was first announced by Netflix in 2021.

In the first of two newly-released first-look images, DCI Luther can be seen grimacing as he walks across a mountainous snow-covered landscape in his signature tweed coat.

In the second, the hot-headed detective appears to be in an underground tunnel, sporting an inquisitive expression.

The film, which is set to be released on Netflix in March 2023, will see Elba, 50, reprise his role as the eponymous character, as Cynthia Erivo and Andy Serkis join the cast.

Luther appears to have branched out of London in the upcoming film (Netflix/PA)

Whatsapp Luther appears to have branched out of London in the upcoming film (Netflix/PA)

Dermot Crowley is also set to return as detective Martin Schenk.

Speaking to Empire magazine about the highly-anticipated Luther film, Elba said: “We break out of the gritty streets of London, we take it outside of that a little bit.

“That’s great. It feels like now we’re entering a different life of the Luther experience.”

Elba also serves as a producer on the film, which has been written by Neil Cross and directed by Jamie Payne.

Earlier this year, Elba starred in thriller Beast, which sees a father and his two teenage daughters hunted by a lion while holidaying in the savannah.

Elba returned to South Africa to shoot the blockbuster, having filmed drama Mandela: Long Walk To Freedom in the country in 2013.