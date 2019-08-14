Fans disappointed after Harry Styles turns down Prince Eric role

Fans have expressed their disappointment after Harry Styles turned down the role of Prince Eric in the live action reimagining of The Little Mermaid.

It had been reported the former One Direction singer had signed on to star opposite Halle Bailey’s Ariel in the Disney film.

However, a source close to Styles confirmed that while he was a fan of the project, he decided against taking part.

While some fans reacted by providing alternatives for the role – with To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before star Noah Centineo and Canadian singer-songwriter Shawn Mendes popular choices – others were crestfallen by the news.

Many shared their reactions on Twitter.

right so going from “harry styles confirmed to be prince eric” to “anything is yet to be confirmed” all the way to “harry styles has denied the role of prince eric” all in a matter of hours has been the worst form of heartbreak i have ever experienced pic.twitter.com/3F0Xo2z7wM — em (@misses_em) August 14, 2019

HARRY EDWARD STYLES!! HOW COULD YOU DO THIS TO ME ?!? I’m not mad, just disappointed 😔😔 https://t.co/yKhFV1dopR — Shy *•~•* (@shyperiaa) August 14, 2019

so harry styles isnt playing prince eric.. disappointed to say the least — taryn (@tarynsieja) August 14, 2019

I’m not very happy with you turning down the role @Harry_Styles @Disney. You’ve disappointed so many people — imRaven (@imRaven8) August 14, 2019

ok wait so apparently Harry Styles turned down the role of Prince Eric.



I am, once again: disappointed. — adree ™️ (@adreanaar) August 14, 2019

@ harry styles you’ve disappointed me with your choice in turning down the prince eric role — destiny (@heyitstinyy) August 13, 2019

Brb now I'm sad crying because Harry Styles isn't playing Prince Eric. Damn it, I wanted this role for him so badly! pic.twitter.com/q41F84AObW — ❤️Kayla❤️ is seeing the Jonas Brothers Sept. 19th! (@BurningUp4JoeJ) August 14, 2019

Disney announced its live-action remake of the 1989 animated classic in 2016 and said Rob Marshall would be on directing duties.

Bailey was announced as starring as Ariel in July. The 19-year-old – who is in musical duo Chloe X Halle with her sister Chloe – was cast after an “extensive search”, Disney said.

The Little Mermaid is loosely based on the Danish fairytale by Hans Cristian Andersen and tells the story of mermaid princess Ariel, who dreams of becoming human after meeting and falling in love with Eric, a human prince.

Production on The Little Mermaid is expected to begin in early 2020.

PA Media