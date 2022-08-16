Ezra Miller reportedly begins treatment for ‘complex mental health issues’

The Flash star Ezra Miller has reportedly begun treatment to help with a series of “complex mental health issues”.

The actor, who identifies as they/them, apologised to those they had “alarmed and upset” with their past behaviour and said they were “committed” to recovery.

It comes after Miller was charged by US police over an alleged burglary in the state of Vermont, and is expected to appear in Vermont Superior Court in September.

The actor, who identifies as they/them, apologised to those they had 'alarmed and upset' with their past behaviour (Ian West/PA)

They have been embroiled in multiple controversies in the past several months, including being arrested twice in Hawaii on charges of second-degree assault and disorderly conduct at a karaoke bar.

The 29-year-old has also been accused of the abuse and grooming of a young girl.

“Having recently gone through a time of intense crisis, I now understand that I am suffering complex mental health issues and have begun ongoing treatment,” Miller said in a statement shared with US media outlets.

Ezra Miller was charged with felony burglary in Vermont earlier this month (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

“I want to apologise to everyone that I have alarmed and upset with my past behaviour.

“I am committed to doing the necessary work to get back to a healthy, safe and productive stage in my life.”

It comes as Warner Bros confirmed that superhero blockbuster The Flash is still going ahead amid the ongoing controversies with its star, with DC franchise boss David Zaslav saying he was “very excited” for the movie to be released.