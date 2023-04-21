Evil Dead Rise director Lee Cronin: ‘When you’re making a movie, if there is fear you can’t show it’

The filmmaker talks about dealing with his mother’s death, taking on the iconic horror franchise, and how a Hollywood career doesn’t guarantee a mortgage in Ireland

Lee Cronin, one of the country’s most exciting young directors, had just completed his new movie, Evil Dead Rise, and was going for a pint in Dublin to celebrate, when a call came through that changed his life. His mother Pauline and her husband had been visiting family in Donegal and were at the bus depot in Derry on the way back to Dublin when she took a turn and passed away suddenly.