Everything you need to know about All of Us Strangers –the new film starring Paul Mescal and Andrew Scott

All of Us Strangers is adapted by director Andrew Haigh from the Japanese novel Strangers and stars two of Ireland’s hottest talents

Andrew Scott and Paul Mescal in the first look for All of Us Strangers. Pic: Searchlight Pictures

There’s good news for fans of Paul Mescal and Andrew Scott – both actors are starring in a much-anticipated film that British GQ has described as a “ghostly, gay romance” and we now have a release date.

Directed by Andrew Haigh, All of Us Strangers is now scheduled to release on December 22 this year.

In a first look image released on August 8 by Searchlight Pictures, the two actors can be seen in what looks like a nightclub or a crowded room where Mescal has his arm around Scott’s shoulder. And while fans online are already busy figuring out the plot, here’s what we know for sure.

Andrew Haigh who has previously directed acclaimed queer films like the Oscar-nominated 45 Years and Weekend, adapted the film from Taichi Yamada’s 1987 novel Strangers. While the book was set in Tokyo, Haigh’s retelling is based in current-day London. And true to the queer themes in his films, it looks like he’s replaced the female love interest in the novel with Mescal’s character.

Paul Mescal. Photo: Getty

According to the official synopsis of the film, it follows screenwriter Adam (Andrew Scott) in his nearly empty apartment building in London where he has a chance encounter with his more extroverted and mysterious neighbour Harry (Paul Mescal). As the two grow closer, Adam is pulled back to his childhood home where his late parents are alive and appear to be at the same age they were when they died 30 years ago.

Dublin-born Andrew Scott rose to fame after starring as Moriarty in BBC’s Sherlock and as the infamous ‘hot priest’ in Fleabag. Originally from Maynooth, Paul Mescal, played Connell in the TV adaptation of Sally Rooney’s Normal People and was nominated for an Oscar this year for his performance in the film Aftersun.

When asked about filming with Mescal, Andrew Scott told Goss.ie, “It was just a great pleasure to work with an Irish person. Irish boys abroad! We had an immediate short-hand with each other, and I’m very excited for everyone to see it.”

And about striking up a potential romance with his co-star, he said: “I wouldn’t describe it as a rom-com, it’s quite dark. But there is ‘rom’ in it, and I suppose there’s a bit of ‘com’ in it, so maybe it is a rom-com. But it’s an unusual sort of one. I don’t want to give anything away, but you’re required to have chemistry no matter what you’re doing with people. So even if they’re not love scenes, you have to have chemistry. We had great chemistry.”

Andrew Scott. Photo: Getty

On August 8, it was also announced that the film will join the main line-up at the New York Film Festival this year, alongside Yorgos Lanthimos’ Poor Things starring Emma Stone and Willem Dafoe, and French thriller Anatomy of a Fall.

Scott’s parents in the film are played by The Crown’s Claire Foy and Rocketman’s Jamie Bell. With these characters, the film explores the more supernatural sides to Yamada’s novel.

Haigh told Radiotimes: “I would say it's closer to my normal wheelhouse rather than being separate from it. I don't want to use the word supernatural, but there is an element of it, that is outside of naturalism. I will say that it feels very much in tune with other things that I've done.”

He also said he was interested in how the audience would receive the film: “They were like a dream cast to work with and it was a really beautiful experience.”

The initial release for All of Us Strangers will be on December 22