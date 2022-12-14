Everything Everywhere All At Once leads 2023 Critics Choice film nominations (Alamy/PA)

Everything Everywhere All At Once leads the film contenders for the 28th annual Critics Choice Awards, having earned 14 nominations.

The film starring Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan and James Hong, was nominated best picture and best comedy, as well as several acting nods.

Both Yeoh and Quan earned nominations for best actress and best supporting actor respectively.

The film’s other stars Jamie Lee Curtis and Stephanie Hsu are both up for Best Supporting Actress, and the cast garnered a Best Acting Ensemble nomination.

Other films to clinch nods in the top category are Martin McDonagh’s The Banshees Of Inisherin, starring Brendan Gleeson and Colin Farrell, which also received nine nominations in total.

The film takes on Babylon, Elvis, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, RRR, Tar, Women Talking, and Steven Spielberg’s The Fabelmans in the best picture category.

Blockbuster films Avatar: The Way Of Water, and Top Gun: Maverick also earned nods for best picture.

The CCA said that there were 11 best picture nominees this year due to an exact tie.

McDonagh will go head to head with other industry heavyweights, including Spielberg, James Cameron and Baz Luhrmann in the best director category.

Elsewhere in the acting categories, Brendan Fraser scored his second best actor nomination of the week for his widely acclaimed film The Whale.

He is joined in the category by Farrell, Bill Nighy, Paul Mescal, Austin Butler and Tom Cruise.

Alongside Yeoh, CCA best actress nominees include Cate Blanchett, Viola Davis, Danielle Deadwyler, Margot Robbie and Michelle Williams.

Taylor Swift, Rihanna and Lady Gaga are set to go head to head for the second time after all being nominated in the CCA best song category.

The trio were all nominated for the equivalent Golden Globe award earlier this week.

“We are so proud to be recognizing this incredible group of films and the people who made them possible,” said Critics Choice Association CEO Joey Berlin.

“This recognition comes from a diverse group of more than 600 critics and entertainment reporters who share their opinions about film and television with millions of people every day, all year long.

“Our collective opinion about the year’s finest achievements is truly meaningful to the creative community.”

Last week US comedy show Abbott Elementary led the television contenders for the 28th annual Critics Choice Awards, having earned six nominations.

It was also announced that Hollywood icon Jeff Bridges will receive the Critics Choice Lifetime Achievement Award at this year’s show.

All winners will be revealed at the star-studded ceremony at the Fairmont Century Plaza hotel in Los Angeles on Sunday January 15, due to begin at 3am UK time.

Historically, the Critics Choice Awards are the most accurate predictor of Academy Award nominations.