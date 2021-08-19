Eternals trailer teases ultimate battle against evil

Richard Madden is among the stars of Marvel superhero movie Eternals (Ian West/PA)

The latest trailer for Marvel superhero movie Eternals teases the ultimate battle against evil.

The sci-fi saga features immortal aliens who have been secretly living on Earth for thousands of years waiting for the right moment to jump into action.

The trailer explains why the Eternals did not intervene with Thanos and the devastating snap shown in 2018’s Avengers: Infinity War.

While they did not come to Earth’s protection at that point, the teaser reveals the snap – which wiped out half of all life in the universe – ultimately led to the awakening of an even greater evil.

Featuring stunning visuals of disaster unfolding on Earth, Eternals will see the heroes fighting creatures known as the Deviants.

Angelina Jolie’s Thena says: “We have loved these people since the day we arrived. When you love something, you protect it.”

The film, directed by Oscar-winner Chloe Zhao, is part of the fourth phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

As well as Jolie, Eternals also stars Gemma Chan, Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, Salma Hayek and Kit Harington.

Madden, 35, previously said the film will push the boundaries of the MCU.

He told GQ Magazine: “We’ve done that classic thing, so it’s now about how do we make it more interesting?

“I’m hoping we have done that with Eternals.

“The Marvel Universe keeps changing and elevating and growing and I really think we’re doing something that they’ve not done yet.”

Eternals is set for release on November 5.