Emotional Reese Witherspoon looks back on beloved comedy Legally Blonde

An emotional Reese Witherspoon said the world could do with more people like her character Elle Woods as she hosted a Legally Blonde reunion (Ian West/PA)

An emotional Reese Witherspoon said the world needs more people like Elle Woods as she hosted a Legally Blonde reunion.

The Oscar-winning star, 44, played the lead role in the beloved 2001 comedy, bringing to life the sorority girl and aspiring lawyer battling to overcome stereotypes about blondes.

Reflecting on the film during a virtual reunion, Witherspoon said fans bring up Elle more than any of the other characters she has played over the course of her career.

“I think she just inspired people to believe in themselves,” Witherspoon said. “She just has a true sense of herself and she always wants to see the best in others.

“She’s inspired me to really keep an open mind and always be an advocate for myself and for other people in this world and I think her spirit is something that we could all use a little bit more of right now.”

Witherspoon was joined in the reunion by co-stars Selma Blair, Luke Wilson, Jennifer Coolidge, Ali Larter, Matthew Davis, Holland Taylor, Alanna Ubach and Jessica Cauffiel.

Wilson, who played Elle’s eventual love interest, praised Witherspoon’s performance. He said Elle reminded him of Eddie Murphy’s Nutty Professor.

Witherspoon wiped away tears while recalling her time on the film and said fans still ask her to recreate the famous “bend and snap” scene, while others recite Elle’s “what? Like it’s hard?” line.

“I can’t tell you what it means to me to see your faces,” Witherspoon said.

“This was my college. You guys, this is where I went to college. I didn’t finish college, but I finished Legally Blonde and we all got together and made this movie together that has inspired so many young people and it’s just such a gift.”

The reunion was in support of the World Central Kitchen organisation. Legally Blonde was followed by a 2003 sequel and a third film, with Mindy Kaling as co-writer, is in development.

PA Media