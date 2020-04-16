Emma Watson turns 30: Thank you for the kindness

Emma Watson has thanked fans for their “kindness” after marking her 30th birthday.

The star, who shot to fame as Hermione Granger in the Harry Potter films aged 11, posted a snap of herself as a baby, on Instagram.

“Wow. 30! ,” Watson, who turned 30 on Wednesday, wrote. “What an adventure that was.

“You, out there – that have supported me – thank you. Thank you for all your kindness. Thanks for having my back.”

The image showed the baby Watson sleeping on a mattress on the floor.

Since the hit films about the boy wizard, Watson has cemented her Hollywood actress status and is known for her activism.

The Beauty And The Beast star recently appeared as Meg March in Greta Gerwig’s adaptation of Little Women.

And in 2019 she said of her personal life: “I’m very happy (being single). I call it being self-partnered’.”

PA Media