Emma Watson reflects on year in which she ‘learned more about love’

Emma Watson has celebrated her 33rd birthday by reflecting on a year in which she made gin, surfed, did therapy and started a women’s environmental investment fund.

The actress, best known for playing Hermione Granger in all eight of the Harry Potter films, said she “learned more about love and being a woman” over the last year.

Watson, born on April 15 1990, has been taking a break on social media since a previous post seen on Instagram in December 2022.

In a post on the social media site about her birthday, Watson wrote: “I stepped away from my life – I learned to surf (badly), I rode some horses (that went better), I did a lot of therapy (YESS therapy!).

“My brother and I figured out how to make a gin using recycled wine grapes!?”

Watson is also known for 2019’s period drama Little Women, 2017’s Disney live action musical Beauty And The Beast and 2012’s coming-of-age story The Perks Of Being A Wallflower.

She also said: “I felt really sad and really pissed off about a lot of things. I learned more about love and being a woman.”

Watson added: “It took me three years but I have finally figured out a daily practice and can actually keep it for more than a few days in a row. I burned some things down. I eat green things now!”

She also mentioned the filming of the reunion show Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return To Hogwarts, which was broadcast in January 2022.

The HBO special saw her admit that she had a “crush” on co-star Tom Felton, who played Draco Malfoy, and reunite with Daniel Radcliffe, who starred as Harry Potter, and Rupert Grint, who played Ron Weasley.

The stars filmed the fantasy films, based on JK Rowling’s books, from Harry Potter And The Philosopher’s Stone which came out in 2001 to 2011’s Harry Potter And The Deathly Hallows – Part 2.

Watson is also known for her activism for women’s rights and was appointed a UN Women goodwill ambassador in 2014 and helped launch the UN Women campaign HeForShe, which promotes gender equality.

She added: “I said goodbye to my Grandma and Grandpa. I retraced my steps. I started a women’s environmental investment fund.”

In August, she made her directorial debut with a short film marking the launch of Prada’s new women’s fragrance – which she also mentioned in her round-up of her year.

Watson also said: “I cut my thumb nail off on both hands trying to cook for myself and then was only able to do things one handed for months.”

She added that she “thanked” her “witches” in her coven, who she described as her “avengers”, for helping her become who she is now along with her brother Alex Watson and also said she is “obsessed” with stylist and creative director Jessica Diehl.

Watson said: “It takes a village, don’t let anyone tell you otherwise.”

The actress also shared a series of black and white pictures which showed her in various outfits, including shorts, dresses and jackets, that were taken during her birthday last year.